Digital River Joins the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network, Reports Client Expansions

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital River, an experienced global commerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, today announced the latest addition to their partnership portfolio by becoming part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network.

The AWS Partner Network is a global program providing members of the AWS partner ecosystem with the support they need to accelerate their AWS-based businesses. Now, brands identified by AWS and the AWS partner ecosystem will be able to access Digital River’s solution to localize checkout and simplify global tax, compliance, fraud mitigation, and logistics.

“Digital River’s Merchant of Record business model takes on the financial and legal risk of the increasingly complex world of online commerce,” said Jason Hofmann, SVP Customer Success and Partnerships at Digital River. “Our inclusion in the AWS Partner Network will make it even easier for brands to find an experienced partner to take on critical back-office functions so they can grow their businesses quickly.”

The AWS Partner Network adds to a successful year of growth for Digital River in 2022, with the expansion of their client base and the addition of new verticals, partnerships and integrations that provide their clients with more value and speed to market.

commercetools

It’s imperative to have the right strategic partners to enter new international markets. In addition to Digital River’s integration with the AWS Partner Network, Digital River is also now an independent software vendor (ISV) partner with commercetools, offering a certified technical integration for brands to access Digital River’s solution on the commercetools platform.

Digital River’s partnerships with the AWS Partner Network and commercetools is part of a continuing effort to expand its partner ecosystem to bring brands the flexibility they need to expand their reach.

New client wins and expansions

To help leading brands grow their global footprint, Digital River also recently welcomed the following new clients:

Epoch Everlasting Play – A global toy company based in Japan; Epoch Everlasting Play is looking to sell its award-winning toys direct to consumers in the U.S. market.

Heygo – This London-based company brings the world to its customers by livestreaming tours around the globe.

Leading interactive mobile games company - Digital River’s solution will help consolidate platforms and optimize the checkout experience for customers.

Digital River enables clients to grow revenue through new products, new storefronts, and new geographies. Several recent client expansions came to market, among them:

Medical Device HQ – A home medical device company using the Woo Commerce platform and Digital River’s solution to offer online training courses on risk management and design control for medical device manufacturers.

Rec Room – Gives customers a chance to build their own virtual rooms where they can hang out, chat with friends, and play games. Rec Room is integrating Digital River’s merchant of record business model to allow players to purchase in-game tokens using local currency. Digital River’s solution eliminates the complexity and risk of international taxes and compliance, allowing Rec Room to focus on building their brand and their customer base.

About Digital River

With more than 25 years’ experience, Digital River has mastered global commerce. An industry disrupter from the start, Digital River simplifies global commerce expansion, enabling companies of all sizes to grow their revenue in 240+ markets worldwide. Digital River’s merchant of record business model combines payments, tax, fraud, compliance, and logistics into a single integrated and flexible API based solution. Digital River helps brands increase conversions, turning browsers into buyers across the world or around the corner. The chosen partner of thousands of brands across the Americas, Europe and Asia, Digital River is global commerce simplified.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe, and South America. For more details, visit DigitalRiver.com.

