1Kosmos BlockID Platform Integrates with Ping Identity’s DaVinci

SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1Kosmos, the only company that unifies identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced an integration with Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, for the PingOne DaVinci no-code identity orchestration service. This partnership enables Ping Identity customers to implement identity-based authentication and passwordless access using 1Kosmos BlockID across all engagement channels with employees, customers and citizens.

1Kosmos joins a growing network of technology providers developing integrations with PingOne DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program. Partner solutions that integrate with PingOne DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time, through easy drag and drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

The newly available 1Kosmos connector for PingOne DaVinci lets customers deploy BlockID for identity proofing, passwordless and multi-factor authentication (MFA).

“1Kosmos is committed to delivering transparent identity verification and passwordless solutions that support an organization's existing identity infrastructures including partner solutions like PingOne DaVinci,” said Javed Shah, vice president of product management for 1Kosmos. “Ping Identity customers can now seamlessly integrate BlockID into all their user journeys for employees, customers and citizens.”

1Kosmos BlockID is a live biometric driven, distributed digital identity platform that helps organizations establish the identity of individuals who are accessing their systems, applications and data, on a continuous basis, while supporting secure passwordless access to online services. BlockID also provides organizations with secure, automated employee onboarding with self service identity proofing and passwordless access to corporate applications, data and resources. 1Kosmos establishes, with certainty, the identity of individuals accessing consumer, corporate and government systems, applications and data.

“Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences,” said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. “Our partnership with 1Kosmos leverages PingOne DaVinci's seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey.”

For more information on 1Kosmos work with Ping Identity visit the Integration Directory.

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables passwordless access for workers, customers and citizens to securely transact with digital services. By unifying identity proofing and strong authentication, the BlockID platform creates a distributed digital identity that prevents identity impersonation, account takeover and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences. BlockID is the only NIST, FIDO2, and iBeta biometrics certified platform that performs millions of authentications daily for some of the largest banks, telecommunications and healthcare organizations in the world. The company is funded by Forgepoint Capital and Gula Tech Adventures with headquarters in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That’s digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That’s why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com.