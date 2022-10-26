BICO Steel Acquires Integrity Fab and Machine Inc.

MOGADORE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BICO Steel (“BICO”), a portfolio company of Validor Capital, and a highly-specialized processor of heavy carbon steel plate and forged specialty alloy steel is pleased to announce it has acquired Integrity Fab and Machine Inc., significantly expanding its steel processing and fabrication capabilities.

Integrity Fab and Machine Inc. (“IFABM”), based in Breckenridge, MI, is an industry leader in the machining of custom dies sets, plates and parallels. IFABM was founded in 2007 by industry veterans Kirk Smith and Rollie Koutz, who were later joined by Trent Holland, with a vision of providing quality products to the tool and die market, developing a fabrication and weldments capability that serves multiple end-use segments, while providing quality employment to local residents. The combination will allow both BICO and IFABM to offer enhanced services and a one-stop shop to both their existing customer bases as well as new customers with specialized steel processing needs.

John Frazier, CEO at BICO stated, “We couldn’t have found a better fit for BICO than IFABM. Kirk, Rollie and Trent have long histories serving the tool and die/metal stamping and agricultural industries and have built an envious market position with IFABM. The combined capabilities of the two companies will allow us to serve the growing demand we see from customers in a variety of steel related end markets.”

The transaction closed on September 30, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About BICO Steel

Founded in 1896, BICO Steel is a highly-specialized processor of heavy carbon steel plate and forged specialty alloy steel used primarily in the production of quality-critical, high-performance products used in the molding, process equipment, stamping, and capital equipment industries. BICO’s customers serve a diverse group of end markets including aerospace, automotive, canning, paper conversion, consumer goods, building products, and oil and gas, amongst others. For more information, please visit www.bicosteel.com.

About Validor Capital

Validor Capital is a private investment firm that provides liquidity to family and founder owned industrial, manufacturing, and service businesses in the lower middle market. We seek situations where we can partner with management teams to leverage our combined expertise and deep industry relationships to create significant value. For more information, please visit www.validorcap.com.