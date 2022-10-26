Open Systems Partners With Patriot Consulting to Meet the Cybersecurity Needs of Microsoft Customers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Open Systems, a provider of next-gen managed detection and response (MDR) services and the 2022 Microsoft Security MSSP Partner of the Year, today announced the addition of Patriot Consulting Technology Group, an award-winning Microsoft Security Partner, to its channel partner program. The combination of Open Systems MDR+, a next-generation MDR service, with Patriot’s world-class systems integration capabilities, will enable Microsoft customers to improve their security postures by fully operationalizing their existing Microsoft security investments.

“We are excited to partner with such a leader as Patriot, which is widely recognized for its deep Microsoft expertise, its commitment to excellence and the outstanding service and support it provides its customers,” said Chris Raniere, Chief Revenue Officer for Open Systems. “As partners with complementary capabilities and solutions, we can enable our joint customers to maximize their existing Microsoft security investments and defend these customers from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.”

Open Systems MDR+ provides organizations with the comprehensive cybersecurity capabilities of a world-class security operations center (SOC). At the heart of MDR+ is Mission Control, a 24×7 global security operation that combines certified experts, exemplary processes and seamless technology that integrates with and extends the Microsoft 365 E5 security stack. This enables customers to mitigate threats and reduce risk by fully operationalizing their existing security investments, shrinking their attack surfaces and shortening the mean time to respond (MTTR) to threats.

“Patriot is proud to partner with Open Systems because we feel their exclusive alignment to Microsoft matches our own go-to-market strategy,” said Joe Stocker, Patriot’s CEO. “We partner well because Open Systems shares our core values of Ethics, Urgency, Excellence and Passion. Our mission at Patriot is to help our clients reduce their cybersecurity risks through secure deployment of Microsoft Security technologies. What makes Open Systems such a great partner is they help our clients monitor and respond to threats after we have completed a best-practice rollout of the underlying Microsoft security stack.”

Patriot Consulting Technology Group is an award-winning Microsoft Security Partner, with more than three million users secured using Microsoft Security technology. The company is focused 100% on securely deploying Microsoft Cloud technology with an emphasis on knowledge transfer – this empowers its clients to feel confident about both their security and investments in the Microsoft platform. Patriot’s deep knowledge of Microsoft technology has earned it multiple Gold Competencies, and it was the only Microsoft Partner invited to participate in AccountGuard, which helped secure the US 2020 elections. More information is available at patriotconsultingtech.com.

Open Systems delivers cybersecurity beyond expectations. Our award-winning managed detection and response (MDR) and secure access service edge (SASE) services connect and protect customers today while increasing their security maturity for tomorrow. Our Mission Control SOCs and NOCs provide 24×7 global coverage for nearly 10,000 locations across 184 countries. As a five-time Microsoft Gold Partner, we help customers better grasp and reduce their attack surfaces by unlocking the value of their security investments. With our outstanding 97% retention rate, it’s no wonder our customers call it crazy good cybersecurity. Discover more at open-systems.com.