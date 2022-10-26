Vyond’s Latest Intelligent Video Creation Software Release Improves Stakeholder Engagement and Drives Business Outcomes

Vyond is getting smarter. By pairing an unmatched content library with Artificial Intelligence, Vyond is making it faster and easier to create relevant videos for business-critical eLearning, HR, Internal Communications, Sales, and Marketing content.

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DEVLEARN – Vyond, the leader in intelligent video creation for enterprises, today announced the Fall Release of its award-winning Vyond Studio. By pairing its unmatched content library with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Vyond has made it faster and easier to create relevant videos for business-critical eLearning, HR, Internal Communications, Sales, and Marketing communications. Using Vyond, enterprise customers create professional videos 10X faster and at scale, achieving a 130% uplift in engagement, while doing so 10X more cost efficiently when compared to costly legacy video production using agencies.

“Leaders in Training, HR, Marketing, Sales – and across the enterprise – know that video is essential for communicating with employees, customers, and prospects. But scaling video creation across the organization is hard,” said Vyond CEO Gary Lipkowitz. “Unfortunately, companies often fall short in creating content that lands with today’s overwhelmed stakeholders. But with Vyond’s new AI-powered capabilities, we’re making the creation of relevant, powerful videos much more accessible and easy for business users, without sacrificing our commitment to enterprise-grade brand compliance and information security.”

The New Release of Vyond Studio: Unmatched Relevance, Speed, and Power

The Fall Release of Vyond Studio extends the strength of the company’s enterprise video creation software – relevance, speed, and power. With the Fall Release, users can now import SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) files directly into their library. Vyond has added hundreds of new advanced charts, characters, and actions - along with new scene and video templates representing a wide range of industries, occupations, concepts and seasonal topics.

Review, collaboration and feedback cycles have also been shortened, through the text export/import feature. Customers can now quickly export the text from a Vyond video, make changes, and import the new text – without the text reviewer needing a seat license on Vyond.

What’s more, the Vyond 2022 Fall Release also incorporates more AI-powered features into Vyond Studio. Users will experience up to 10x improvements in speed and efficiency with the ability to instantly create characters, localize videos into 71 languages, and find props faster.

Photo-to-Character : Upload an existing photo or snap & send from your mobile device, and VyondAI will automatically generate a character. That character can then be used as-is, or easily edited further.

: Upload an existing photo or snap & send from your mobile device, and VyondAI will automatically generate a character. That character can then be used as-is, or easily edited further. Instant Video Translation : Any text in a video, whether on-screen text, voiceover narration or character dialog, regardless of how it was created, can be instantly translated into a wide range of languages. This eliminates the need for tedious global translation and updates.

: Any text in a video, whether on-screen text, voiceover narration or character dialog, regardless of how it was created, can be instantly translated into a wide range of languages. This eliminates the need for tedious global translation and updates. PowerPoint Video Creator : Quickly convert static slide-based content into dynamic video assets. Import your slides or deck into Vyond, and Vyond’s AI handles the rest.

Robust security, advanced brand control capabilities, and a responsive interface make Vyond powerful enough for even the largest organizations. Vyond’s Fall Release addresses key concerns of Marketing and Internal Communications teams with new brand management features that allow brand leaders to create, share and enforce brand guidelines across teams creating videos with Vyond. Team admins can create and share branded templates using only approved fonts, logos, characters, and props. A new notes panel makes it easy to collaborate with anyone with whom a video is shared.

Vyond in Action: Zoetis Animal Health

Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS), the world's largest producer of medicine and vaccinations for pets and livestock, uses Vyond for intelligent video creation. Michael Peters, L&D Sales Tools Lead, and his team at Zoetis create sales enablement videos with Vyond to onboard their sales people on Salesforce, Tableau, and other critical sales technologies.

As an early adopter experienced with Vyond’s Fall Release, Peters commented, “Vyond listens to its customers and incorporates our feedback into its product development. We’re especially excited about the ability to quickly create characters and assets from our own photos, and to easily convert content in static presentations to video. Now we will be able to work even smarter and faster to help our sales team onboard more quickly and efficiently.”

Perspective from the L&D Community

“As an instructional technology professor and as a consultant, my focus is providing students and L&D leaders the tools and expertise necessary to be successful, for both corporate and educational environments,” said Karl Kapp, Founder of L&D Learning Academy and Professor of Instructional Technology at Bloomsburg University. “Vyond is the leader in intelligent animated video creation and an important technology that I use in the classroom, as well as recommending it to my corporate clients to communicate better and deliver better learning experiences.”

Vyond at DevLearn

Vyond is introducing the new release of Vyond Studio here at DevLearn this week. Visit Vyond at booth #411 for a product demonstration. Vyond CEO Gary Lipkowitz will present AI and the Race for Intelligent Video Creation on Thursday, October 27, at 1:15 p.m. PT / 4:15 p.m. ET.

Vyond will also demonstrate its new release of Vyond Studio at a webinar on Wednesday, November 9, 2002 at 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST. Register here.

About Vyond

Vyond is the intelligent video creation software company. Over 14,000 organizations, including 65% of the Fortune 500 and millions of end users, use Vyond to communicate better with their employees, customers, and communities with animated video. Vyond Studio is the leader in hundreds of verified customer reviews on G2, Capterra, and GetApp. The company has offices in San Mateo, Calif.; Chicago, Ill.; Hong Kong; and Taiwan. Visit vyond.com.