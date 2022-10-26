Dassault Systèmes Partners with Sanofi to Optimize Tech Transfer and Industrialization at Its Future “EVolutive Facilities”

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) and Sanofi today announced their partnership to optimize “EVolutive Facility” production at Sanofi’s future state-of-the-art modular manufacturing facilities in France and Singapore. The partnership, which expands their long-standing collaboration in life sciences and healthcare, will leverage virtual twin experiences to enable agile and flexible operations that advance Sanofi’s ambition to secure its product portfolio.

Sanofi will use Dassault Systèmes’ “Made to Cure for BioPharma” industry solution experience based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to design, implement, qualify and operate modular production lines at the two “EVolutive Facilities.” These will rely on single-use technology and mobile equipment to manufacture up to four products simultaneously and sustainably by selecting the most advanced technologies to reduce their energy consumption. The platform provides a virtual environment for collaborative innovation and end-to-end data management across the life cycle. Sanofi can experience the manufacturing systems under development and their operation virtually and optimize scale up and industrialization processes before deploying them.

“We want to improve people’s lives by giving them faster access to vaccines and treatments while minimizing the environmental impacts of our activities,” said Ana Alves, EVolutive Facility Global Project Head & Site Head of Neuville sur Saone, Sanofi. “Dassault Systèmes delivers the technology we need to accelerate the introduction of new products in the facility by supporting the collaborative works of our teams and by strengthening the standardization of designs and models. It will also bring capabilities to reach our objective to produce several products in the EVF in an optimized schedule, thanks to the digital twin. Then, the 3DEXPERIENCE platform will help us to address the complexity of the product lifecycle management in a highly regulated environment and for the benefit of our patients.”

Pharmaceutical manufacturers must qualify facilities, equipment and processes before production to ensure safety and quality. This can take weeks or months depending on the equipment configurations and process parameters for different product recipes. Virtual twins enable manufacturers to standardize modules, reduce this timeframe, and boost their ability to quickly and massively produce crucial therapies.

With a virtual twin, Sanofi can visualize and simulate the recipe, equipment and consumables that a particular process requires, as well as the flow and activity of the modules and operators in the “ballroom” – a flexible and adaptable area that enables manufacturers to quickly switch between processes. Sanofi can add, remove and replace functional elements and process steps as needed in a seamless way, and reconfigure the production lines for a fast changeover from one product to another one. It can also accelerate the main activities of the life cycle of new modules, processes and facilities more quickly and catalog them into its product life cycle management for reuse and faster product changeover.

“The pandemic made it clear: BioPharmas must be able to maximize efficiency and quickly provide high-quality, innovative therapeutics to patients worldwide,” said Claire Biot, Vice President, Life Sciences & Healthcare Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “Sanofi is responding to this challenge with next generation modular manufacturing that can transform the speed at which products reach patients. Thanks to the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, Sanofi will implement new products right the first time, with faster production ramp-ups and concurrent process production for built-in flexibility. Ergonomics on the shop floor can be simulated and improved.”

Sanofi's "EVolutive Facilities" in France and Singapore: https://www.sanofi.com/en/your-health/vaccines/production

Dassault Systèmes' industry solution experiences for the Life Science & Healthcare Industry: https://ifwe.3ds.com/life-sciences-and-healthcare-solutions

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

New partnership between @sanofi @Dassault3DS aims to optimize production at Sanofi’s future facilities in France and Singapore #3DEXPERIENCE

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

ABOUT SANOFI

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY.

