Kilroy Realty Signs Leases Totaling 223,000 Square Feet in October

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the “company”, "Kilroy") today announced it signed approximately 223,000 square feet of new or renewing leases in its stabilized and development portfolio in October. Average rents in the recently executed leases were up approximately 18.5% on a cash basis and 45.5% on a GAAP basis over the prior leases. Year to date, KRC has signed new or renewing leases on over 785,000 square feet in its stabilized and development portfolio, of which over 355,000 square feet was signed in the third quarter and October. The stabilized portfolio is currently 93% leased.

Some highlights from October leasing include:

An 11-year lease with a global consulting firm for 28,000 square feet of office space in our recently developed 2100 Kettner project, a LEED Platinum office building totaling approximately 205,000 square feet in San Diego’s vibrant Little Italy submarket.

A 10-year renewal with a scientific research and development services firm, for 70,000 square feet of space at Kilroy Centre Del Mar, a five-building campus located in San Diego’s coastal Del Mar submarket.

A 15-year lease with Page, a national full-service design firm, for 51,000 square feet of office space at Indeed Tower in Austin. Indeed Tower, acquired in 2021, is a LEED Platinum, 36-story office project totaling approximately 734,000 square feet in the heart of Austin’s central business district. The project is in the tenant improvement phase and is expected to stabilize in early 2024.

Fernando Urrutia, the company’s Senior Vice President, Leasing for the Austin region, stated, “We are thrilled to have Page join the roster at Indeed Tower. Page was the architect for the building, and their decision to conduct business at Indeed Tower is a testament to the excellence of the project.”

About Kilroy Realty Corporation

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the “company”, “Kilroy”) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company’s approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity and productivity for some of the world’s leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies.

The company is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office, life science and mixed-use projects.

As of September 30, 2022, Kilroy’s stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 16.2 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 90.8% occupied and 92.6% leased. The company also had more than 1,000 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 93.5%. In addition, the company had one in-process life science redevelopment project with a total estimated redevelopment cost of $25.0 million, totaling approximately 52,000 square feet, and three in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.7 billion, totaling approximately 1.7 million square feet of office and life science space. The in-process development and redevelopment office and life science space is 36% leased.

A Leader in Sustainability and Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

The company is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and has been recognized by industry organizations around the world. GRESB has named Kilroy the listed sustainability leader for Office in the Americas for eight of the last ten years. Other honors have included the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts' (NAREIT) Leader in the Light award for eight consecutive years and ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for nine years as well as ENERGY STAR’s highest honor of Sustained Excellence, for the past seven years.

Kilroy is proud to have achieved carbon neutral operations across our portfolio since 2020. The company’s office portfolio was 71% LEED certified and 40% Fitwel certified, and 76% of eligible properties were ENERGY STAR certified as of September 30, 2022.

A big part of the company’s foundation is its commitment to enhancing employee growth, satisfaction and wellness while maintaining a diverse and thriving culture. For the third year in a row, the company has been named to Bloomberg’s Gender Equality Index—recognizing companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: global market and general economic conditions, including periods of heightened inflation, and their effect on our liquidity and financial conditions and those of our tenants; adverse economic or real estate conditions generally, and specifically, in the States of California, Texas and Washington; risks associated with our investment in real estate assets, which are illiquid, and with trends in the real estate industry; defaults on or non-renewal of leases by tenants; any significant downturn in tenants’ businesses; our ability to re-lease property at or above current market rates; costs to comply with government regulations, including environmental remediation; the availability of cash for distribution and debt service and exposure to risk of default under debt obligations; increases in interest rates and our ability to manage interest rate exposure; the availability of financing on attractive terms or at all, which may adversely impact our future interest expense and our ability to pursue development, redevelopment and acquisition opportunities and refinance existing debt; a decline in real estate asset valuations, which may limit our ability to dispose of assets at attractive prices or obtain or maintain debt financing, and which may result in write-offs or impairment charges; significant competition, which may decrease the occupancy and rental rates of properties; potential losses that may not be covered by insurance; the ability to successfully complete acquisitions and dispositions on announced terms; the ability to successfully operate acquired, developed and redeveloped properties; the ability to successfully complete development and redevelopment projects on schedule and within budgeted amounts; delays or refusals in obtaining all necessary zoning, land use and other required entitlements, governmental permits and authorizations for our development and redevelopment properties; increases in anticipated capital expenditures, tenant improvement and/or leasing costs; defaults on leases for land on which some of our properties are located; adverse changes to, or enactment or implementations of, tax laws or other applicable laws, regulations or legislation, as well as business and consumer reactions to such changes; risks associated with joint venture investments, including our lack of sole decision-making authority, our reliance on co-venturers’ financial condition and disputes between us and our co-venturers; environmental uncertainties and risks related to natural disasters; our ability to maintain our status as a REIT; and uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and restrictions intended to prevent its spread, on our business and the economy generally. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption “Risk Factors” in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2022 to be filed on October 26, 2022 and in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so in connection with our ongoing requirements under federal securities laws.