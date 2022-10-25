Boot Barn, Industrial Procurement Services (INDPRO), and Packsize Collaborate to Combat Labor Shortages With Custom Automation Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Packsize today announced it is partnering with Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT) to transform the retailer’s warehouses through custom automation solutions addressing the impact of labor shortages, while bolstering the company’s sustainability initiatives. Boot Barn sought out INDPRO and Packsize to transform its boot storage system, save and reallocate labor, and improve throughput.

“The partnership we have with Packsize and INDPRO is already having a significant impact on our throughput and our ability to provide a right-size box for every customer order that leaves our Wichita distribution center,” said Joey Kinnevan, Director of Fulfillment at Boot Barn. “As this year’s holiday season approaches, we’re more confident than ever in our ability to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations to make this a successful quarter, and we’re excited about the future possibilities of this partnership.”

Utilizing multiple packaging platforms from Packsize, Boot Barn now has the capacity to move 1,000 packages every hour from its Wichita distribution center.

The unique all-in-one X7 solution from Packsize handles most of the e-commerce orders – 75% through its highly automated inline fulfillment system that creates right-sized boxes for every order.

The Packsize X4 and IQ Fusion solutions handle the remaining orders, working together to offer flexible and cost-efficient options, especially during peak season.

These solutions support Boot Barn’s sustainability commitment by reducing waste and using significantly less corrugated than standard or off-the-shelf boxes. Additionally, leveraging Packsize’s products helps increase freight efficiency by maximizing cubic volume on transportation vehicles and eliminating the need for wasteful void fill, thereby lowering Boot Barn’s carbon footprint. In a recent study conducted by Packsize, such sustainability efforts were shown to increase end-consumer satisfaction: nearly 1 in 4 say they would either switch to purchasing from more environmentally responsible companies or reduce their online shopping due to environmental concerns.

“Collaborating with Boot Barn and INDPRO to create a data-driven, custom automation and sustainable solution has been incredibly rewarding for our partnership,” said Rod Gallaway, CEO of Packsize. “Utilizing best-in-class solutions from Packsize, Boot Barn and INDPRO are redefining the possibilities of packaging to improve the consumer’s experience, warehouse throughput and sustainability efforts.”

“Looking at the specifics of Boot Barn’s needs, Packsize was our natural choice as an automation partner on this project,” said Mark Juelich, President of INDPRO. “After the recent success in Wichita, we are excited to work with Packsize again in the very near future.”

Boot Barn’s use of the Packsize system creates right-sized boxes that perfectly fit each order to ship more than 4,000 shipments to customers daily. At Boot Barn’s Wichita Distribution Center, which spans 140,000 square feet, employees can now simply scan and load SKUs into the system to ship products out in the right-sized boxes instead of packaging by hand, reducing the likelihood of damage and increasing packaging efficiency even for the most complex orders.

About Packsize®

Packsize® transforms how businesses and their customers experience packaging – from packing to unboxing. Since introducing Right-sized Packaging on Demand® in 2002, Packsize has become a recognized supply chain and sustainable packaging industry leader in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. As a partner and trusted advisor, Packsize unlocks hidden potential in its customers’ supply chain and creates custom packaging process flows that consider every step – from the warehouse floor to the customer’s hands. Packsize is reimagining packaging and accelerating the path to a more sustainable future. Follow Packsize on LinkedIn.

About Boot Barn

What started out as one store in 1978 has since become the largest western and work wear retailer in the nation. We say that our customers feed America, build America, and protect America. With an uncompromising desire to support the local communities we serve, we proudly offer the broadest selection of cowboy boots, work boots, western wear, workwear, western-inspired fashion, and outdoor gear. It is an honor to support the varying lifestyles of the people who make our country so great.

Our vision is simple: to offer a piece of the American spirit.

About Industrial Procurement Services

Industrial Procurement Services prides itself on open, transparent, successful relationships with its clients. Industrial Procurement Services is a consultative trusted advisor in the material handling automation and robotics industry delivering data driven, application specific custom systems to distribution and fulfillment clients worldwide.