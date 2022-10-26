Apples & Oranges Public Relations (AOPR) Appointed as U.S. Agency of Record for Positive Luxury

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, NYC-Based agency Apples & Oranges Public Relations (AOPR) announced that it had been named Agency of Record for The Butterfly Mark powered by Positive Luxury. In a first-of-its-kind appointment, AOPR will work with Positive Luxury to help define the PR strategies, brand expressions, consumer engagement, and messaging for potential members, partners, and media.

AOPR will accelerate Positive Luxury's awareness efforts in its AOR capacity, including messaging, event activation, partnerships, and PR. This is the first North American agency relationship in the Positive Luxury ecosystem following the recent milestone of their innovative technology.

"AOPR has a track record of helping emerging purpose-driven brands expand and enter the market, helping brands achieve their goals and messaging objectives in new and exciting ways," said AOPR CEO Amore Philip. "The ESG and sustainability space in Luxury represents a fascinating and entirely new frontier - and Positive Luxury is right at the forefront of innovation in the space. So, helping grow awareness for Positive Luxury is exciting and exactly the opportunity we look for to connect audiences with experiences today and in the future."

Positive Luxury has driven sustainability for luxury brands globally for over a decade and recently announced the launch of the Connected Butterfly Mark. The original Butterfly Mark certification was launched in 2011, exclusively for luxury brands, and today is globally respected, providing independently verified evidence to stakeholders of an organization's ESG+ (environmental, social, governance and innovation) performance.

Their new digital Connected Butterfly Mark will enable businesses to demonstrate their sustainability efforts directly to their consumers and stakeholders with data transparency and confidence. The technology can be easily embedded and accessed on a company’s website or retailer's product pages by clicking a widget button or hyperlink. Also, the QR code or NFC tag can be accessed by consumers directly from the product or retail environment – from product labels and packaging to the shop window –anywhere a company’s product is sold. An industry first, companies such as Tom Ford Beauty, Smythson, Anya Hindmarch, Etro, 111Skin, and many more have been signing up to adopt this exciting new technology. In addition, this gives power to consumers who can shop with complete transparency with just a tap of their iPhone – quickly accessing a brand’s ESG+ profile.

About Connected Butterfly Mark

The new Connected Butterfly Mark – powered by Positive Luxury, enables organizations to demonstrate their ESG+ and Sustainability performance, giving confidence to stakeholders that the brand is taking quantifiable and measurable steps towards the highest standard of ESG+ performance. Since 2011 Positive Luxury has been accelerating organizations' adaptation to the new climate economy, keeping clients ahead of cultural and economic shifts. www.positiveluxury.com

About AOPR

Apples & Oranges Public Relations is an award-winning boutique communication and event production agency based in New York City. Current and past clients include Statues for Equality Project, TEDx Waterstreet, MLife Music Group, and BINOX MSP. www.aoprllc.com