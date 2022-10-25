Column6 Launches Global Partnership with FreeWheel and its Beeswax Technology to Help Advertisers Reach More Connected TV Audiences Across the Americas

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Column6, an innovative connected TV (CTV) platform, today announced it has integrated FreeWheel’s Beeswax bidder technology to optimize campaigns across Column6 supply. As a result, Beeswax customers will have full access to programmatically acquire inventory and extend audiences to new CTV audiences at scale across the Americas in one streamlined workflow. Column6 has a large and growing footprint in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America among major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and emerging CTV publishers and platforms.

“Beeswax is a leading demand side platform for buyers to access premium CTV inventory,” said Misha Williams, Vice President, U.S. Supply Revenue, FreeWheel. “Through our unique integration with Column6, our Beeswax clients are now able to efficiently identify and reach their desired audiences on CTV devices across the Americas – including the growing Latin America market. It is yet another example of FreeWheel finding enhanced ways to connect buyers and sellers across the industry.”

By 2025, the U.S. is forecasted to spend more than $30B on CTV ads, an increase of over 233% from the $9B spent in 2020. Global CTV impressions in 2020 increased 60% year over year, and CTV accounted for 40% of all video impressions, up from 31% in 2019. Column6 has a presence among the 500 million+ connected mobile devices in Latin America, which is the primary source of CTV, AVOD, and FAST content consumption in that market.

“We are excited to grow our partnership with FreeWheel and Beeswax’s enhanced bidding technology across the Americas,” Column6 President Josh Feuer said. “Our success together in the U.S. serves as a template for new emerging markets.”

About Column6

Column6, a DigitalReef Company, is a global ad platform built for connected TV. The C6 Platform includes an advanced CTV ad server, unified auction and thriving CTV marketplace. Column6 provides ad management and addressability tools for CTV in a unified auction for RTB buyers. Column6 is focused on the future of CTV and being an integral partner for emerging CTV publishers and platforms. This includes: unified auction with RTB and managed campaigns, audience addressability tools, real-time reporting, content signals, ad podding and frequency management. The platform includes an integrated and transparent marketplace with pre-integrated RTB buyers competing in a unified auction for addressable CTV audiences.

Column6, a DigitalReef Company, works with CTV media owners and platforms across the Americas and with major OEMs, mobile carriers and regional broadcasters. It is headquartered in Miami with offices in New York, São Paulo, Mexico City, and Bogota.

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement, and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers.

With offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video.

For more information, please visit freewheel.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.