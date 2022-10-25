Employ Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with UKG

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Employ Inc., the parent company of JazzHR, Lever, Jobvite, and NXTThing RPO, today announced a new strategic partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people.

Through this collaboration, JazzHR, Lever, Jobvite, and NXTThing RPO, are now available through the UKG Marketplace, an ecosystem of solution providers working with UKG to deliver integrations, applications, and innovations that provide a simplified employee technology experience.

This collaboration provides UKG clients of all sizes with a seamless experience, enabling data sharing, and saving time and effort by eliminating manual data entry throughout the candidate and talent journey. With fully pre-built integrations between JazzHR, Lever, Jobvite, and NXTThing’s products and services, UKG customers can choose the solution to best fit their needs.

“We are thrilled to partner with UKG to offer the right solutions to our customers regardless of company size and complexity,” said Chris Le Breton, senior vice president of strategic initiatives at Employ. “UKG is the leading HCM solution and together, we are capable of providing businesses, from small-and-medium-sized to enterprise, with a better, more connected user experience that allows them to remain competitive in today’s labor market.”

Whether it’s easy-to-use, affordable recruitment software powering SMB hiring with JazzHR, an end-to-end talent acquisition suite for growing companies with Lever, unmatched capabilities and platform flexibility for large, complex enterprises with Jobvite, or scalable outsourced hiring services from NXTThing RPO, Employ offers recruiting solutions for companies of all sizes and complexities to grow unique workforces.

"At UKG, we build lifelong partnerships with our customers so they can create connected and meaningful experiences for their employees," said Mike May, Vice President of Technology Partners at UKG. "By cultivating a highly engaged ecosystem of technology partners like JazzHR, Lever, Jobvite and NXTThing RPO, we are able to solve critical business problems in novel ways for companies of all sizes."

To learn more about how Employ Inc. solutions and UKG technologies work together, check out the JazzHR, Lever, Jobvite and NXTThing RPO listings on the UKG Marketplace.

Employ is a platinum sponsor at UKG’s upcoming customer conference, UKG Aspire.

About Employ Inc.

Employ Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes to overcome their greatest recruiting and talent acquisition challenges. Offering a combination of purpose-built, intelligent technologies, services, and industry expertise, Employ provides SMB to global enterprises with a single solution for recruiting and growing a diverse workforce. Through its JazzHR, Lever, Jobvite, and NXTThing RPO brands, Employ serves more than 18,000 customers across industries. For more information, visit www.employinc.com.