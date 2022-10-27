LAVA MUSIC Launches Its New Acoustic-electric Guitar, BLUE LAVA Original, Pushing Innovation on Guitar A Step Forward

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Within six months after BLUE LAVA Touch, LAVA MUSIC added another guitar, BLUE LAVA Original, to their BLUE LAVA lineup on October 25th, 2022.

Despite a strong appeal to every player, BLUE LAVA Original’s compact, ultra-light body, superior acoustics, and distinctions like onboard effects make it a “perfect option for those on the go,” according to the company.

A Travel-ready Design

With only 3.7lb, the guitar goes light on the shoulders while playing or carrying it around on a picnic, a campsite, or a road trip. And its 36-inch body fits easily in hands or anywhere space.

Built with custom-developed recyclable HPL, it remains solidly stable in different weathers, standing up to changing temperature, humidity, and even spill and splash.

Advanced Acoustic Technologies

The guitar uses LAVA-developed L2 Preamp with FreeBoost for the pickup system. It can boost sounds without plugging the guitar into an amp, as the FreeBoost technology uses the guitar back as a speaker. It also provides onboard chorus, delay, and reverb, so players can add effects and shape sounds right on their guitar, with the touch of a button.

The guitar also uses LAVA MUSIC’s signature 4-MASS technology. It brings the guitar a parametric structure engineered by simulating the vibration dynamics of the top, body, neck, and internal air, making them resonate harmoniously for a full, bright tone.

Effortless Playability

On the neck, BLUE LAVA Original has a comfortable 2.3mm string height friendly to even beginners. It is accurate and stable as the neck is attached through a precision manufacturing process.

The neck comes with a shape designed according to comfortable finger movements and a thin heel offering easy access to higher frets, which lets you play different frets effortlessly.

There’s also a magnetic truss rod cover that is easy to remove and replace while adjusting the neck relief.

To conclude, BLUE LAVA Original achieves excellent portability and playability while maintaining great sounds, which is quite rare on most acoustic guitars or travel guitars in the market. And this makes BLUE LAVA Original stand out as an ideal guitar for almost every situation, playing, practicing, at home, in studios, or even outdoors.

It comes in a two-tone Walnut/Frost White color and is now available starting from US$379 to $479 on LAVA MUSIC , Amazon, and local guitar dealerships near you.