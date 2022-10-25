Galileo and Technisys Redefine the Digital Banking Customer Experience with Cyberbank Digital-as-a-Service

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Galileo Financial Technologies, LLC, a leading financial technology company and Technisys, the company behind Cyberbank, the cloud-native, next-gen digital banking platform - both companies owned and operated independently by SoFi Technologies, Inc. NASDAQ: SOFI - are proud to announce a new offering, Cyberbank Digital as a managed service.

Cyberbank Digital is a robust, end-to-end solution that empowers financial institutions and fintechs to create and deliver exceptional, digital-first tailored customer journeys, with the option to integrate conversational AI capabilities, across all devices and conversational apps - with speed and scale.

Despite investing heavily, many banks still fail to deliver on the human aspects of the customer experience that deepen relationships and drive customers into action. By offering Cyberbank Digital as a managed service, Galileo enables banks and fintechs to provide innovative digital financial offerings and accelerate speed to market without the added expense and effort of managing a full technology stack in house. This allows financial institutions to quickly modernize their customer experience with ultimate flexibility, investing in the services they need, exactly when they need them.

Cyberbank Digital enables organizations to deliver meaningful recommendations at every customer touchpoint, including during essential business processes like opening a checking or savings account, inquiring about a payment transaction and so forth. Customer inquiries are met with tailored financial products and services in context and in real time, across all digital channels.

“Financial institutions and fintechs must deliver exceptional customer experiences to compete and we're making it easier than ever,” says Mike Santos, Founder and CEO of Technisys. “Cyberbank Digital seamlessly integrates with payments and digital banking services to support customers in novel ways that dramatically improve the customer experience.”

Key Cyberbank Digital capabilities include, but are not limited to:

Reimagine the customer experience . Access feature-rich capabilities that span the management of accounts, transactions, payments, bill pay, contacts and more.

. Access feature-rich capabilities that span the management of accounts, transactions, payments, bill pay, contacts and more. Extend engagement with the option to integrate conversational AI . Guide customers to make the right choices with personalized offerings that help them meet their specific financial goals. Use an AI-powered engine that recognizes voice and text, understands intent, deciphers different languages and knows when to provide AI or human-based support for every customer engagement.

. Guide customers to make the right choices with personalized offerings that help them meet their specific financial goals. Use an AI-powered engine that recognizes voice and text, understands intent, deciphers different languages and knows when to provide AI or human-based support for every customer engagement. Adjust customer journeys and accelerate time to market . Configure, re-configure and offer new financial products and services in minutes (not months). Access an API-centric, microservices model that supports seamless integration to back office, channels and third-party apps and services.

. Configure, re-configure and offer new financial products and services in minutes (not months). Access an API-centric, microservices model that supports seamless integration to back office, channels and third-party apps and services. Get the latest features/functions, without interruption . Change any business rule, process, or product definition without interruption to day-to-day operations. Access a fully automated deployment process, including automated security and code tests. Financial institutions control the customer journey, not legacy vendors who use closed and proprietary frameworks that require specialists to make system changes that take months to implement.

. Change any business rule, process, or product definition without interruption to day-to-day operations. Access a fully automated deployment process, including automated security and code tests. Financial institutions control the customer journey, not legacy vendors who use closed and proprietary frameworks that require specialists to make system changes that take months to implement. Extend system capabilities. Integrate new platforms, systems and partners via APIs. Scale the digital banking platform with granular control, increasing resource efficiency and ensuring meaningful customer experiences.

The launch of Cyberbank Digital comes on the heels of the introduction of Cyberbank Core from Technisys which enables financial institutions to deliver innovative financial products and services based on powerful parameterization tools and a library of ready-to-use capabilities. Cyberbank Core makes it easy to add capabilities, define product behaviors and change functionality quickly - enabling financial institutions to be agile, flexible and to embrace new modes of working that fuel endless digital potential.

Combining the Cyberbank platform from Technisys with Galileo creates a powerful, fully integrated financial technology platform with multi-product capabilities such as deposit, checking, lending, credit cards and investing, as well as future products - all surfaced through industry-leading APIs. The growth opportunities of both Galileo and Technisys continue to expand as a result of gaining access to each company's large installed client base. In addition, SoFi will be able to use this next-gen technology stack to continue building its best-of-breed products and services by integrating Technisys’ leading, cloud-native, multi-product digital banking core with Galileo’s cloud-based, platform-as-a-service capabilities.

About Galileo

Galileo is a leading financial technology company whose platform, open API technology and proven expertise enable fintechs, emerging and established brands to create differentiated financial solutions that expand the financial frontier. Galileo removes the complexity from payments and financial services innovation by providing flexible, open API building blocks and a secure, scalable, future-proof platform. Trusted by digital banking heavyweights, early-stage innovators and enterprise clients alike, Galileo supports issuing physical and virtual payment cards, mobile push provisioning and more, across industries and geographies. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Galileo has offices in Mexico City, New York City, San Francisco and Seattle.