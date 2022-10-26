BIOCORP and NOVO NORDISK Strengthen Their Partnership With a New Agreement on Mallya® Smart Sensor

ISSOIRE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

BIOCORP (FR0012788065 – ALCOR / Eligible PEA‐PME) (Paris:ALCOR), a French company specialized in the design, development, and manufacturing of innovative medical devices, announces the signature of a partnership agreement with Novo Nordisk for the commercialization of Mallya, initially in Japan.

This new agreement is reinforcing the partnership between Novo Nordisk and BIOCORP focused on development of the Mallya product announced in September 2021. Whereas this first development agreement was covering brands in the insulin space only, an additional therapeutic area in which Novo Nordisk has a presence has been included earlier this year.

Mallya (a non-medical device in Japan) is a smart sensor that directly attaches to the Novo Nordisk FlexTouch® insulin pens. Mallya will enable patients with diabetes using FlexTouch® pens to automatically collect and record daily insulin injection data such as the number of insulin units, the date, and the time. Thanks to a mobile application linked to Mallya, patients will be able to track their injection history and follow their treatment in real-time. Mallya is compatible with all Novo Nordisk FlexTouch® insulin pens.

Based on the agreement, Novo Nordisk will be commercializing Mallya in Japan from the first half of 2023.

“Earlier this year, we launched the first ever smart insulin pens* in Japan (NovoPen® 6 and NovoPen Echo® Plus). However, most of our patients today in Japan use insulin with FlexTouch®. As such, we are very pleased by working with BIOCORP, which manufactures and imports Mallya, to offer digital health to even more patients” said Kasper Bødker Mejlvang, President and Representative Director of Novo Nordisk Pharma, about the agreement.

* Smart insulin pen: a generic term for insulin pens which can automatically record insulin dosing data (time, quantity) and wirelessly transfer the data to mobile apps, etc. installed in user's smartphone1.

“We are very proud of this commercial launch in Japan through our partner Novo Nordisk. Japan is among the leading countries in the use of diabetes management devices and monitoring devices. This is a natural and high potential market for Mallya. In addition to that launch, we’re glad to have our relationship with Novo Nordisk being reinforced on an additional therapeutic area” said Eric Dessertenne, CEO of BIOCORP.

1 David C. Klonoff, MD, Smart pens will improve insulin therapy, Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology 2018, Vol. 12(3) 551-553

ABOUT BIOCORP

Recognized for its expertise in the development and manufacture of medical devices and delivery systems, BIOCORP has today acquired a leading position in the connected medical device market thanks to Mallya. This smart sensor for insulin injection pens allows reliable monitoring of injected doses and thus offers better compliance in the treatment of patients with diabetes. Available for sale from 2020, Mallya spearheads BIOCORP's product portfolio of innovative connected solutions. The company has 74 employees. BIOCORP is listed on Euronext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 – ALCOR).

