Korean Company Upstage Launches Leading OCR Pack Enterprise AI Platform powered by Inspur GPU Servers

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inspur Information, a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider, announced its Korean subsidiary built an advanced AI server architecture platform for Upstage, a leading AI company based in Korea. Upstage develops state-of-the-art AI system solutions which are suitable for enterprises. They are currently developing an AI-based business-to-business (B2B) no-code or low-code software solution called AI Pack. A core application of AI Pack is the document recognition system OCR Pack, which harnesses the power of Inspur AI servers to provide a fast, stable, and robust AI enterprise solution while reducing costs.

AI Pack is a total AI solution that provides all the system essentials for a company's application of AI technology, allowing enterprises to quickly implement practical AI solutions to improve business efficiency. As a core solution of AI Pack, OCR Pack enables easy adoption of the high-performance OCR engine that extracts the information customers need from text in documents and images. OCR Pack enables customers to take advantage of high-performance AI services at a cost savings of approximately 80% or more compared to building an OCR system themselves. To continue to support the research and development of OCR Pack, Upstage required a high-performance and reliable AI server platform.

AI pack needs a high performance and stable hardware platform to continue innovating

As an AI software solutions provider, Upstage has invested heavily in researching a no-code or low-code file recognition system based on AI to develop AI Pack. This development of no-code or low-code software requires massive computing capacity with hardware performance playing a significant role in development. Software created using no-code or low-code development is subject to increased security and reliability vulnerabilities due to the use of pre-prepared code. To adequately detect and eliminate any such vulnerabilities during development, a large amount of testing is required, necessitating the need for a high-performance and stable hardware platform.

A powerful and reliable AI cluster and unified management platform

Inspur Korea worked closely with Upstage to provide them a deep learning computing platform with strong AI computing power via the Inspur NF5488A5 AI server equipped with AMD Rome PCIe 4.0 CPUs and the latest NVIDIA A100 NVLINK GPUs for maximum single-machine computing performance. The higher the AI computing performance, the faster the development of OCR Pack. A single machine is capable of delivering 5 Petaflops of AI performance, which is key to why Inspur solutions were selected by Upstage. To distribute this power, a 200Gb/s InfiniBand network interconnection within and across multiple GPU clusters maximizes computing, data access, and communication efficiency between servers to significantly improve training efficiency of AI models.

NF5488A5 also provides excellent stability. This robust server architecture has already been successfully applied to large AI models with billions of parameters and terabytes of datasets, and its application in OCR Pack development has led to extremely stable operation that eliminates system downtime or business interruptions.

In addition to powerful hardware, Inspur Information built an automated operation and maintenance solution center for Upstage using the Inspur Physical Infrastructure Management Platform (ISPIM). It implements unified deployment, monitoring, operation and maintenance, and alarm management for different brands of devices in Upstage’s data centers. The batch configuration function and out-of-band operating system deployment function of ISPIM enables Upstage to immensely improve the efficiency of NF5488A5 cluster installation. The 3D equipment room function can completely restore the space and device layout of the data center and integrate power consumption and alarm information. It makes the operation status and parameters of the Upstage data center visible at a glance, improving the efficiency of fault prediction, improving overall operation and maintenance efficiency, and reducing maintenance costs.

Inspur Information’s AI architecture solution helped Upstage meet the computing power requirements needed to develop OCR Pack while reducing overall costs. The Inspur solution delivers up to 50 Petaflops with a cluster of NF5488A5 servers, maximizing computing power while remaining both efficient and stable. With the Inspur’s solution OCR Pack models run faster than ever before, helping R&D personnel to improve development efficiency while also enhancing operation and maintenance efficiency. Additionally, the overall TCO of the Upstage has been significantly reduced. This all results in allowing Upstage to work with industry partners to expand its AI ecosystem and support more companies planning AI transformation.

About Inspur Information

Inspur Information is a leading provider of data center infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI solutions. It is the world’s 2nd largest server manufacturer. Through engineering and innovation, Inspur Information delivers cutting-edge computing hardware design and extensive product offerings to address important technology sectors such as open computing, cloud data center, AI, and deep learning. Performance-optimized and purpose-built, our world-class solutions empower customers to tackle specific workloads and real-world challenges. To learn more, visit https://www.inspursystems.com.