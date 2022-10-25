Saint-Gobain and TotalEnergies Sign a Major Renewable Electricity Supply Agreement in the USA

MALVERN, Pa. & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saint-Gobain has signed a 10-year renewable electricity supply agreement (Power Purchase Agreement or PPA) with TotalEnergies for the purchase of solar power for its 145 industrial sites in North America (United States and Canada).

Commenting on this agreement, Mark Rayfield, CEO of Saint-Gobain North America, said: “With this agreement, Saint-Gobain North America will dramatically reduce its CO 2 emissions while sending a strong signal to the market that the manufacturing industry is ready to commit to green electricity. This renewable energy project is critical to meeting Saint-Gobain’s commitment to reduce scope 1 and 2 CO 2 emissions by 33% by 2030 and to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.”

“We are excited to support Saint-Gobain and be a part of making their sustainable goals in North America a reality, and we look forward to continuing this mutual effort to decarbonize their energy supplies,” said Marc-Antoine Pignon, Managing Director, TotalEnergies Renewables USA. “Our ambition in the U.S. is to become a key partner for corporate players committed to achieving carbon neutrality by offering them innovative and cost-effective renewable solutions to decarbonize their electricity consumption.”

This 200 MW PPA is expected to offset Saint-Gobain’s North American CO 2 emissions from electricity (scope 2 emissions) by 210,000 Metric Tons per year, a reduction of around 33%. The agreement is expected to start at the end of 2024.

This is the second PPA signed in North America by Saint-Gobain, the first one being a wind project in Blooming Grove, Illinois (United States). The two projects combined are expected to represent a 62% reduction in Saint-Gobain North America’s scope 2 emissions.

The signing of this Power Purchase Agreement follows several other recent actions taken by Saint-Gobain to solidify its commitment towards sustainability:

• In October, the company started up operations at its new electrical powerhouse on its flagship campus in Worcester, Massachusetts, which is projected to reduce the site’s carbon dioxide emissions by 50%.

• Also in October, Saint-Gobain North America at its CertainTeed Gypsum location in Buchanan, New York, in collaboration with three New York partner companies, launched a circular economy initiative, reclaiming waste gypsum wallboard to reuse as feedstock in its production.

• In September, the company announced it will save two million gallons of water per year at its CertainTeed Social Circle, Georgia siding plant after installing a smart water meter system and upgrading manufacturing equipment.

• In August, the company announced its intent to install equipment at its Palatka, Florida gypsum plant that will increase the recycled content in its wallboard products by 18,000 tons/year while also reducing the site’s carbon dioxide emissions by 2,260 tons/year.

• In July, Saint-Gobain announced the upgrade of key equipment at its Buchanan, New York gypsum plant, saving nearly 700,000 kWh of electricity per year and also reducing the plant’s greenhouse gas emissions.

• In June, Saint-Gobain announced a $91 Million CAD investment in its gypsum plant in Montreal, creating the first zero-carbon manufacturing site for wallboard in North America and increasing the plant’s production capacity by 40%.

• In May, Saint-Gobain announced its newly installed recycling technology at its gypsum wallboard plant in Nashville, Arkansas would save 65,000 tons of material per year from landfill.

• In April, Saint-Gobain entered into a recycling partnership at its SageGlass electrochromic glass production site in Faribault, Minnesota, saving 1,000 tons of material per year from landfill over the next five years.

• In March, Saint-Gobain North America announced it would install heat recovery technology at its CertainTeed gypsum manufacturing site in Vancouver, British Columbia, which will reduce the plant’s carbon dioxide emissions by 10% and improve its energy efficiency.

• Also in March, Saint-Gobain announced that through its virtual Power Purchase Agreement with the Blooming Grove Wind Farm in McLean County, Illinois, and additional renewables contracting, the company received renewable energy certificates that effectively reduced approximately 33% of its CO2 emissions from electricity usage in 2021 in the United States and Canada.

• In February, the company invested $32 Million to upgrade equipment at its CertainTeed insulation plant in Chowchilla, California, reducing the facility’s carbon footprint by more than 4,000 metric tons per year.

• In January, Saint-Gobain North America donated a zero energy-ready house in Canton, Ohio, made with more than 20 of its own products, to Habitat for Humanity.

