Green Chef Partners with We Don’t Waste to Provide Free Monthly Farmers Market for Denver-Area Families in Need

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Chef, the #1 meal kit for eating well and We Don’t Waste, a Denver-based food recovery and hunger relief organization, have teamed up to support Denver-area community members facing food insecurity. Starting this month, Green Chef will become the first brand to sponsor all of the food and beverage items at one of We Don’t Waste’s mobile markets. As with all We Don’t Waste mobile markets, the Green Chef-sponsored market will be open monthly to whoever needs it, and with the help of local volunteers, approximately 200 families can pick from a variety of fresh produce, proteins, and dairy items, at no cost, all courtesy of Green Chef and We Don’t Waste.

“We started the mobile markets in 2019 to better reach the Denver metro’s most underserved communities, and we’re grateful to our long-time partners at Green Chef for providing all of the grocery items for one of those markets each month,” said Arlan Preblud, Founder and Executive Director at We Don’t Waste. “One in three Coloradans faces food insecurity, and as the price of groceries continues to increase, more and more families are impacted. Through this partnership, we’re able to ensure people will receive the nourishing food their families need.”

“At Green Chef, we are committed to making fresh food and high-quality ingredients accessible to everyone,” said Jeff Yorzyk, Senior Director of Sustainability at Green Chef. “We are thankful to We Don’t Waste for partnering in this Community Fresh Market effort to reach more Coloradans in need. Our hope is that this farmers market format not only provides food-insecure families with fresh ingredients but also empowers them to make nourishing meals at home.”

Green Chef, which operates a production facility in Aurora and has a corporate office in Boulder, powers the pursuit of eating well by sending high-quality ingredients and step-by-step instructions for customers to create delicious meals in the comfort of their own homes. With a focus on helping to alleviate food insecurity, Green Chef has been a partner of We Don’t Waste since 2015. The incorporation of Green Chef-provided food items into the monthly market is an expansion of this important partnership under the brand’s Beyond the Box social impact program and will provide an increased amount of food to residents in need through 2023.

The We Don’t Waste mobile market with produce, proteins, dairy products and more from Green Chef will be hosted each month at one of several locations in the Denver metro area where We Don’t Waste regularly supports the community with mobile markets. The partnership is an expansion of the seven-year partnership. The first market to feature Green Chef will be at Garden Place Academy (4425 Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80216) on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Individuals interested in attending this or future markets featuring Green Chef items should check https://www.wedontwaste.org/what-we-do/mobile-markets/.

To learn more about the partnership and ways to volunteer, please visit www.wedontwaste.org.

About Green Chef

Founded in 2014, Green Chef is powering the pursuit of eating well by making it easy to cook colorful, flavorful meals in as little as 20 minutes. Green Chef offers a variety of easy-to-follow meal plans for every lifestyle, including keto, paleo, plant-powered and balanced living. Each delivery contains all the essentials to create three nourishing dinners for two or four people: high-quality, pre-measured ingredients — including complex sauces and spice mixes — and chef-crafted recipes.

About We Don’t Waste

We Don’t Waste was founded in 2009 to help feed the thousands of people in the community struggling with hunger, and to reduce the amount of food waste entering area landfills. Founder Arlan Preblud used his Volvo station wagon to collect unused food from a variety of caterers and restaurants and diverted it from the landfill to a handful of hunger relief agencies. We Don’t Waste is now the largest food recovery-focused organization in Colorado. Since its inception, We Don’t Waste has recovered and distributed more than 174 million servings of quality food, equal to more than 64 million meals, for food-insecure community members.