Phil, Inc. Forges Strategic Partnership with Syneos Health to Improve Patient Access to Prescriptions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phil Inc., a patient access platform company that revolutionizes life science product commercialization with technology to improve patient prescription access, today announced an exclusive partnership with Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Through the strategic partnership, Phil will serve as Syneos Health’s hub partner, creating an end-to-end commercialization solution for life sciences organizations to ensure patients can seamlessly start and adhere to therapy and receive and refill medicines quickly, easily and affordably.

Under the terms of the agreement, Phil will exclusively provide Syneos Health with HUB-related services. Syneos Health will serve as Phil’s preferred provider for outsourced services, including field teams, engagement center, market access, field reimbursement, nurse navigator and other services.

“ We’re honored to partner with Syneos Health to modernize patient access to prescriptions with a solution that addresses the pain points of providers, insurers and biopharma companies,” said Deepak Thomas, founder and chief executive officer at Phil, Inc. “ Our combined solution provides hands-on, high touch service, aided by the best Silicon Valley technology and tools, to remove friction from every step of the prescription process. By removing barriers to accessing medication, we can help patients receive and adhere to the prescriptions they need and create exponentially better health outcomes.”

“ Syneos Health is excited to collaborate with Phil to transform the patient experience for prescription management,” said Deanne Melloy, Chief Commercial Officer, Deployment Solutions, Syneos Health. “ Leveraging our deep commercialization expertise and market knowledge, coupled with Phil’s proven platform, we can offer customers a new service that ensures patients get the therapeutics prescribed by their care providers, creating an end-to-end patient services unit that complements our long-standing offerings.”

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization purpose-built to accelerate customer success. We lead with a product development mindset, strategically integrating clinical development, medical affairs and commercial capabilities to address modern market realities.

We bring together more than 29,000 minds, across more than 110 countries, with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

Syneos Health supports a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment.

To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

About Phil, Inc.

Phil, Inc. revolutionizes life science product commercialization with technology to improve prescription access. Our patient access platform removes barriers to medication access and ensures patients can seamlessly start and adhere to therapy. Providing end-to-end visibility into the prescription life cycle, we unlock coverage and maximize reimbursement for brands while integrating into the lives and workflows of patients and providers. We combine a Silicon Valley mindset and deep pharma expertise with data insights and software-driven platform customization to create exponentially better patient outcomes, improve provider experience and elevate brand value.