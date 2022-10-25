Reliable Robotics Awarded Phase III U.S. Air Force Contract to Optimize Aircraft Autonomy and Conduct Flight Test Campaigns

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reliable Robotics, a leader in autonomous aircraft systems, today announced a Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to further demonstrate the performance and safety of remotely piloted aircraft in more operating environments. Reliable has now won sequential Phase I, Phase II and Phase III SBIR contracts from the government to advance autonomous capabilities for existing aircraft. With this most recent award, Reliable will build on its set of autonomy solutions to optimize aircraft control under a broad range of contingencies, and then test them in a series of flight test campaigns.

“We value our strong partnership with the Air Force and AFWERX to advance multiple autonomy solutions across the Department of Defense for various aircraft platforms,” said Kevin Sagis, Senior Vice President and Chief Engineer at Reliable Robotics. “We look forward to collaborating again and building on the progress our team made during the successful Phase II SBIR contract. This effort dovetails very well with our commercial autonomy development, accelerating our remote piloting solution for the benefit of both commercial and government customers.”

Reliable Robotics is pursuing Federal Aviation Administration certification of a system that enables continuous autopilot engagement through all phases of flight, including taxi, takeoff and landing. This system, combined with other core technologies Reliable is developing and certifying, will enable aircraft to be operated by a remote pilot. Advanced automation will reduce the occurrence of common causes of fatal aviation accidents, such as controlled flight into terrain and loss of control, with higher precision navigation, more sophisticated flight planning capability and more robust flight controls that better manage aircraft and environmental conditions.

Reliable Robotics launched in 2017 to bring certified autonomous vehicles to commercial aviation as soon as possible. The company’s automation system enables remote operation of any aircraft type and will expand access to more locations. Reliable’s vision is to transform the way we move goods and people around the planet with safer, more convenient and more affordable air transportation. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, CA and has a distributed global workforce. Learn more and see job openings at https://reliable.co.

