Raftr Expands Into New Markets

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Groundbreaking community building and analytics platform leader Raftr has expanded beyond its Higher Ed proving ground and entered two new markets, adding labor unions and a renowned advocacy group to its roster of clients.

Raftr’s partnership with the Rider University chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP/AFT/AFL-CIO) sees the startup providing digital organizing and communications capacity to the New Jersey campus’s AAUP affiliate.

“Rider is a natural for us, as we support new membership communities,” said Raftr CEO and Founder Sue Decker. “It is a forward-thinking organization that leads the pack when it comes to digitally serving its members in ways that keep pace with the times.”

Raftr proved to be of immediate benefit to Rider’s faculty; the private network helped the AAUP’s bargaining team coordinate around, and ultimately avert, a strike at the outset of the academic year.

“We are very excited to leverage Raftr to drive the engagement and mobilization levels of our faculty union,” asserted Professor Emre Yetgin, an At-Large Executive and member of Rider AAUP’s bargaining team. “It gives us our own dedicated space – separate from those we negotiate with – to internally organize in the short-term and unite our membership over the long-term.”

Along with its union partnerships, Raftr is also pleased to announce an agreement to provide its community and insights platform to the gun-violence prevention group, Brady. The arrangement calls for Raftr to align with Brady’s chapter-based structure and work closely with Brady’s youth arm, Team ENOUGH.

“Raftr will significantly grow the capacity of our organizing and digital teams, as well as our nationwide chapters of volunteers who are the backbone of our grassroots movement,” said Brady President Kris Brown.

The arrangement will enable Brady to increase its advocacy actions, grow its donor base and accelerate its pursuit of reducing gun violence in America.

Brady’s VP of Organizing, Shikha Hamilton, said, “By bringing our network into a consolidated, secure digital space, we will unite our supporters and move more people into action as we strive to make America safer for all.”

“Raftr is proud to support communities and community-builders that are striving to improve people’s lives,” added Sue Decker. “By fostering a stronger sense of belonging among supporters and members, we are enabling these nonprofits to move people into action and attain strategic goals related to organizing, fundraising and advocacy.”

About Raftr

Founded in 2018 by a team of higher education and technology veterans, campus favorite Raftr got its start as the go-to community-first engagement platform for colleges and universities seeking to create a seamless and modern digital extension of their culture, values and programming.

The powerful, flexible digital platform serves member communities of any shape or size – unions, political advocacy groups, nonprofits, corporations; any definable membership group that aligns with Raftr’s mission and seeks to foster, strengthen, expand and elevate community connections and the power of belonging. For more information, please visit: https://pro.raftr.com/ or follow us on Twitter at @RaftrGetCurrent or on LinkedIn.