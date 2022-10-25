LIBERTY Dental Plan Partners with Kaiser Permanente’s Mid-Atlantic Region for Dental Benefits Coverage

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LIBERTY Dental Plan Corporation (LIBERTY) is proud to announce it will serve as the Kaiser Permanente Mid-Atlantic dental benefits administrator for dental services and coverage as of January 1, 2024.

Founder and CEO, Dr. Amir Neshat released the following statement upon contract award: “We are excited to partner with Kaiser Permanente. We have championed medical-dental integration for many years and are eager to work with an integrated healthcare organization like Kaiser Permanente to deliver improved outcomes for our shared members.”

“By partnering with LIBERTY as the administrator of our dental plan in the Mid-Atlantic, we can enhance the integrated dental care services to Kaiser Permanente’s Commercial and Medicare members in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia,” said Gracelyn McDermott, Vice President, Marketing, Sales and Business Development in the Mid-Atlantic region. “Our work with LIBERTY reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable care to our members.”

Dental providers who would like more information or who are interested in contracting with LIBERTY can visit: www.libertydentalplan.com/Providers/Recruitment.aspx

About LIBERTY Dental Plan Corporation

LIBERTY Dental Plan is a dental benefits administrator founded by a dentist and health industry professionals and is celebrating its 20th anniversary. LIBERTY currently administers dental benefits to more than 6 million members across the nation including Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and commercial and exchange members. With operational offices in California, Florida, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Oklahoma, LIBERTY is committed to improving access to care for its members and providing the highest quality standards to optimize care outcomes and quality of life. LIBERTY operates and lives by its motto “Making Members Shine – One Smile at a Time.”

