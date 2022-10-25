Pacific Defense Awarded Contract for U.S. Marine Corps’ Marine Electronic Warfare Ground Family of Systems (MEGFoS) Static Site Systems

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Defense, a leading open systems integrator delivering products and solutions based on Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), announced that it has signed a contract with the U.S. Marines to deliver multiple SX-3000 systems in support of The MAGTF Electronic Warfare Ground Family of Systems (MEGFoS) static site system evaluation effort.

MEGFoS is an electronic warfare system that serves to counter improvised explosive devices and unmanned aerial surveillance threats while also providing limited counter communications capabilities. This family of systems, which includes fixed sites, and mounted and dismounted variants, is in development. Through the use of the electro-magnetic spectrum, MEGFoS will have the ability to locate and identify adversary forces while simultaneously providing friendly forces feedback on their signature management operations. MEGFoS will enable the Marine Corps to maneuver, fight, and sustain itself through the exploitation of the electromagnetic spectrum.

The SX-3000 systems are aligned with The Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture™ (SOSA) Technical Standard and conformant with C5ISR Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS), the same standards employed by the US DoD on several Programs of Record. “Pacific Defense is at the forefront of advanced multi-platform, multi-INT mission solutions fully aligned with the SOSA™ Technical Standard in support of the US DoD MOSA Mandate memo,” said Dr. Niraj Srivastava, VP at Pacific Defense.

The SOSA Technical Standard uses modular designs and widely supported, consensus-based, non-proprietary standards for key interfaces to accelerate the development of affordable, agile, and composable sensors including system of systems interoperability and mission integration. This award is the culmination of a multi-year effort at Pacific Defense to mature CMOSS and SOSA mission solutions for US DoD customers and prime contractors. Pacific Defense SOSA-aligned systems enable use of common technologies across many platforms, enabling significant reuse and rapid adaptation to a range of customers and mission needs in all domains.

Pacific Defense supports the DoD’s disciplined movement to modular open standards, including CMOSS/SOSA, and to mirror the way military services address EMS warfare with holistic mission planning and execution. Pacific Defense takes an organic, commercial-minded approach to developing military-use advanced solutions and delivering EW, SIGINT, Comms, and C2 capabilities to the DoD. Products are designed from the outset for modern, AI-driven autonomy with CMOSS and SOSA-aligned hardware and software. This includes state-of-the-art processing that can readily follow the evolution of commercial technology with complete data sharing across networks and platforms. See more information at www.pacific-defense.com and www.linkedin.com/company/pacific-defense.