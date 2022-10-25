AiAdvertising Signs with GloriFi™

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTC: AIAD), a next-generation AdTech company focused on harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to eliminate waste and maximize the return on digital ad spend, today announced it has signed an agreement with GloriFi. Through the collaboration, AiAdvertising will implement its Campaign Performance Platform (CPP) to build upon GloriFi’s hugely successful soft launch with their co-founder Candace Owens. AiAdvertising’s CPP is the industry’s first cloud-hosted subscription based, Ad Management solution, that enables brands and agencies to easily plan, create, predict, execute, scale, and measure digital advertising campaigns.

GloriFi is a pro-America, mission-driven technology company built to empower consumers to put their money where their values are and take control of their personal finances. The company recently announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DHCA), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by former senior military leaders, for a business combination that would result in GloriFi becoming a publicly listed company. Once the proposed transaction closes, GloriFi will potentially trade on the Nasdaq under the requested ticker symbol “GLRI”.

“I agree with Candace Owens that GloriFi is one of the most exciting companies stepping up to serve the patriot economy,” noted Brad Parscale, Nucleus Founder, GloriFi Advisor, and AIAD Shareholder. “As GloriFi’s founder and Executive Chairman always said, companies seeking to serve this audience need to be better than their competition - not just wave the American flag. GloriFi is doing both, proudly welcoming Americans who have been cancelled or left behind by the big financial institutions. Their launch has been extremely successful, and I’m excited to see their full potential when the power of AIAD AI and machine learning kicks in.”

“GloriFi’s market value proposition was always the sheer volume of our 100+mm target audience in combination with a significantly smaller customer acquisition cost (CAC). We chose AiAdvertising as our paid digital partner because of its past performance, stellar team, and innovative platform that enables us to plan, predict, and demonstrate performance at scale,” stated Cathy Landtroop, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at GloriFi. “2023 will be a monumental year for GloriFi and we are confident that our collaboration will enable us to grow our membership and client base strategically and efficiently, serving our audience with excellence and further increasing shareholder value.”

“This partnership represents the ideal opportunity for us to showcase the efficiencies of our platform to direct-to-consumer brands that are looking to utilize our proprietary platform to deploy large budgets when companies are ready to scale,” said Jerry Hug, CEO of AiAdvertising. “We look forward to working closely with the GloriFi team as they grow their already significant member and client base.”

About GloriFi

GloriFi™ is an unapologetically pro-America, pro-freedom, pro-capitalism technology company, offering best-in-class financial products empowering members to put their money where their values are and preserve the Country they believe in. Membership is free through the state-of-the-art financial lifestyle app, now available in both app stores, and offering personalized, aggregated content, market data and financial insights to help members make better decisions amidst a challenging economy.

About AiAdvertising

AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTC: AIAD) is a next-generation AdTech company focused on harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to eliminate waste and maximize the return on digital ad spend.

Our flagship product, the Campaign Performance Platform, is a subscription-based, end-to-end Ad Management solution. The platform empowers brands and agencies to easily target, predict, create, scale, and measure hyper-personalized campaigns.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.AiAdvertising.com or our LinkedIn or Twitter pages.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.