More Precise Diagnoses, Efficient Monitoring and Comfortable Patient Experiences are Hallmarks of Advanced Medical Technologies in the New HealthAlliance Hospital

KINGSTON, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthAlliance Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network, and Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) a global leader in health technology, held a ceremonial signing today commemorating a partnership that is delivering advanced medical technologies to the new HealthAlliance Hospital and the communities the hospital serves in and around Kingston.

The Philips health technologies at HealthAlliance Hospital will help medical imaging technicians capture patient scans fast, with enhanced clarity for more accurate diagnoses of patient conditions, monitor patient vital signs with increased efficiency, and enable patient care collaboration between HealthAlliance Hospital clinicians and medical subspecialists around the WMCHealth Network.

Many of the Philips health technologies found in the new HealthAlliance Hospital are the same systems used at WMCHealth’s Westchester Medical Center, as well as other hospitals both nationally and globally that stand at the forefront of healthcare delivery. For example, HealthAlliance Hospital patients will benefit from Philips’ industry-leading Azurion system, which enables image-guided interventional therapies for conditions affecting the brain and heart.

Michael D. Israel, President and CEO, WMCHealth, and Vitor Rocha, Chief Market Leader for Philips North America, put pen to paper at today’s signing.

“The new HealthAlliance Hospital and the accompanying Philips partnership are part of WMCHealth’s ongoing efforts to equip our network with the newest medical systems and technologies to provide the best care possible,” said Israel. “We are bringing some of the world’s most advanced medical technologies to Ulster County so we can deliver the highest quality care right here. Thank you to Philips for this commitment and our long-standing partnership.”

“The WMCHealth Network and Philips share a common goal of wanting to improve lives. To achieve that goal, we need to work together to understand the unique healthcare challenges of our communities and how we can work together to deliver the right solutions,” said Rocha. “By empowering staff with the right tools and technologies, we can allow them to deliver on the Quadruple Aim and focus on what is most important - providing the best quality care for patients.”

First Phase-Completion of Healthcare Advancement Plan on Horizon

The expansion and enhancement of HealthAlliance Hospital on Mary’s Avenue is a key component of a $134.9 million Ulster County healthcare advancement plan initiated by WMCHealth, in cooperation with New York State, to consolidate the operations of the two HealthAlliance Hospitals in Kingston. WMCHealth expects to open the new HealthAlliance Hospital for care later in 2022.

The new HealthAlliance Hospital will offer an expanded, modernized area for behavioral health diagnosis and treatment among other newly renovated treatment units and centers. In the next phase of this plan, WMCHealth will convert the HealthAlliance Hospital on Broadway into a walkable health village, where HealthAlliance workforce members will collaborate with community partners to deliver preventive and primary healthcare services as well as lifestyle counseling.

The Benefit of Long-Term Strategic Partnerships

Long-term strategic partnerships help hospitals and health systems better manage the cost and complexity of their technology investments, with the goal of improving patient outcomes.

In 2015, WMCHealth and Philips commenced a multi-year deal in which Philips agreed to supply WMCHealth with a comprehensive range of clinical and business consulting services, as well as advanced medical technologies. The collaboration also aimed to redefine how WMCHealth delivered quality care in all of its medical subspecialties. A similar agreement with Philips is in place at other WMCHealth community hospitals, including Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick and Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern.

For the HealthAlliance Hospital partnership, Philips will provide the latest connected patient monitoring systems, as well as diagnostic imaging technologies such as CT that can help lower radiation dose[1], and innovations such as Compressed SENSE for MRI exams that enable patients to be scanned up to 50% faster[2].

Moreover, HealthAlliance Hospital will offer the Philips Ambient Experience in the new imaging center, designed to create a calm and engaging experience for patients, family and staff with dynamic lighting, video projection and sound, to provide positive distractions and give patients more control of the imaging environment.

[1] https://www.usa.philips.com/healthcare/product/HCNOCTN194/ct-6000-ict-ct-scanner

[2] Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE

