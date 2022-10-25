Sigma Additive Solutions and Novanta pioneer first fully integrated scan head with quality assurance

SANTA FE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) ("Sigma", "we," "our," or the "Company"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, announced today that it has partnered with Novanta, a premier global supplier of laser photonics, precision motion control, and vision technologies for advanced industrial OEMs; including additive manufacturing applications, to create an integrated hardware/software solution to make quality assurance a standard part of the optical train.

Novanta’s Firefly 3D scan head positions real-time monitoring as a standard, enabling Sigma's data analytics and quality assurance software suite. The next generation 3-axis scan head designed for Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) machines enables OEMs instant access to process monitoring with Sigma’s analytics suite. Additionally, it provides end customers in the field, agnostic of the OEM, the ability to implement monitoring solutions across machine fleets without complicated retrofits to optical trains.

This product brings an industry-leading 200kHz data acquisition rate, enabling the potential for closed-loop control and laser correction that Sigma’s technology has already demonstrated. The solution easily scales to add additional scan heads to OEM machine design to attain the benefits of multi-scanner architectures up to 100% field overlap. Single, dual, quad, and multi-row setups can boost machines’ productivity to mass produce high fidelity parts with the benefit of Sigma’s quality assurance solutions’ support.

According to Sigma Additive Solutions Chief Executive Officer Jacob Brunsberg, “This is an exciting moment for the additive manufacturing industry. Quality, and corresponding cost of quality, is one of the greatest barriers to industrialized scale of this technology. Today we have taken a big stride in breaking down this wall, providing access to an agnostic analytics and monitoring solution integrated with scan head technology. This value-add is expected to speed up OEM implementation, while providing solid benefit to additive producers. We are focused on decreasing the cost of quality by shortening development and qualification time, increasing production quality, and decreasing the need for post process inspection for end users.”

Simon Matthias, Product Manager for Novanta, added, “We are very pleased to show the world the work we have done with Sigma Additive Solutions. Adding real-time monitoring to our scan head sets a new standard for the industry and enables increased quality control of our high-performance laser beam steering solutions.”

Sigma Additive Solutions will be hosting a partner area at Formnext in Frankfurt, Germany November 15th through the 18th highlighting this joint solution at Hall 12.0 Booth C139. We look forward to reviewing the solution with visitors in attendance. For more information, please visit www.sigmaadditive.com/novanta.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA™) solutions to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring and analytics known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal and polymer advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies by reducing waste, increasing yield, and shortening cycle times. Sigma believes its software solutions will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of industrial 3D printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmaadditive.com.

About Novanta

Novanta is a trusted technology partner to OEMs in the medical and advanced industrial technology markets, with deep proprietary expertise in photonics, vision, and precision motion technologies. For more information on their laser processing solutions, visit www.novantaphotonics.com. For more information on Firefly 3D, visit https://novantaphotonics.com/product/firefly-3d/.

