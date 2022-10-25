Octo Accelerates FISMA Authority to Operate Project with stackArmor

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--stackArmor, Inc., a leading provider of FedRAMP, FISMA, CMMC, and StateRAMP compliance acceleration solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS), today announced that it has assisted Octo, a leading provider of Federal and Department of Defense (DOD) digital transformation services, to accelerate its FISMA Authority to Operate (ATO) project through the deployment of the stackArmor FASTTR offering.

Obtaining an ATO can be a long and complex process requiring time and financial investment from service providers. The stackArmor FASTTR program helps reduce the time and cost of securing an ATO through automation, standardization, and integration of the technical controls with audit requirements to obtain an ATO. FASTTR leverages the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Open Security Controls Assessment Language (OSCAL) to deliver compliance artifacts in machine readable format.

"FISMA is one of the most important regulations regarding Federal data security standards and guidelines. It forms the cornerstone of safeguarding organizations from potential data breaches. We have worked with AWS for the past four years to continue to reduce the time and cost of ATOs and are excited to help Octo through their ATO process,” said Gaurav “GP” Pal, Chief Executive Officer of stackArmor.

As governments move toward a zero trust cybersecurity approach, stackArmor’s ATO experience becomes a significant enabler for Octo. Zero trust is a set of cybersecurity principles used to verify systems, users and devices. By establishing zero trust landing zones through stackArmor, Octo was able to meet zero trust architecture requirements. Zero trust landing zones have well-defined hosting boundaries with in-built security services that meet zero trust architecture requirements. By having a pre-engineered solution, stackArmor was able to support Octo’s requirements to implement highly secure cloud solutions more rapidly in support of the General Services Administration (GSA) Contract Acquisition Lifecycle Management (CALM) project. The CALM solution aims to modernize internal acquisition processes and systems to automate and streamline the entire life cycle of contract management—from early stages of market research to solicitation generation, evaluation, award, tracking, and contract close-out, all in a single application.

“stackArmor has shown sustained commitment and excellence in helping us meet stringent government security and zero trust architecture requirements to achieve our FISMA ATO in the shortest time possible,” said Sujey Edwards, Chief Technology Officer of Octo. “We are excited to be working with the stackArmor team and look forward to more successes together in the future.”

About stackArmor

The unique combination of cyber-engineering, compliance automation with NIST OSCAL and continuous monitoring services delivered “in-boundary” within a Landing Zone help ensure rapid compliance. The offering supports FedRAMP High, Moderate, and Low; DOD CC SRG IL2, IL4, and IL5; and CMMC 2.0, including CUI compliance. Other compliance frameworks such as MARS-E, IRS 1075, HIPAA, SOC2 and emerging standards like StateRAMP and TX-RAMP are supported as well. Organizations can select and tailor their cloud hosting environment with container or serverless components. All ThreatAlert® ATO services are audit-ready and fully compliant with Federal and Defense security standards such as FIPS, CIS benchmarks and DISA STIG's. The solution is available through and a variety of Government procurement vehicles.

Interested in pursuing an ATO project and learning more about FASTTR, click here to connect.

About Octo

Octo is a technology firm dedicated to solving the Federal Government’s most complex challenges, enabling agencies to jump the technology curve. We don’t just modernize. We create lasting change through best practices that help agencies implement and integrate at-scale next-generation technology and innovation. With a mission and service first mentality, we provide Agile, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Cloud, Open Source, and Data Science solutions, collaborating to solve customers’ pressing problems. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Octo delivers proven technology vital to the intelligence community and health care, defense, national security, and civilian agencies that directly impact our nation. Visit octo.us.