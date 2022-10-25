GoSecure Adds Check Point to Technology Partnership Ecosystem

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoSecure, a leading provider of managed detection and response solutions and expert advisory services, today announced a new partnership with Check Point that will enable GoSecure to add support for Check Point’s security products, expanding their open ecosystem of MDR/XDR technology partners.

The new technology partnership with Check Point reinforces GoSecure’s commitment to optimizing clients’ investments in security solutions through a strategic approach to continuously improving clients’ cybersecurity defenses. By focusing on an open ecosystem of technology partners, GoSecure is creating choices for customers as they manage their cybersecurity solutions today and define their roadmaps for the future.

Previously, Check Point and GoSecure have worked together for many years with GoSecure recently achieving the prestigious 5-Star level in the Check Point Partner Growth Program. The program recognizes a partner’s performance alongside their efforts and defines clear targets per partner level that are based on Check Point’s priorities and engagement activities. Although Check Point has a vibrant network of over 6000 partners worldwide, only a select few partners have achieved this level in the United States and Canada.

“Check Point has been a tremendous partner for many years,” said Jeff Schmidt, Chief Technology Officer at GoSecure. “Not only is their team very collaborative and easy to work with, but they’ve also built trust with customers through their diligent work and deep expertise in cybersecurity. The new technology partnership adds even more value to customers, most importantly enhancing our ability to deliver high quality detections and responses for our MDR and XDR customers.”

The support for the Check Point security suite expands GoSecure’s ability to ingest additional endpoint data to deliver more timely, accurate, and actionable threat intelligence to GoSecure’s security operations team, strengthening their efficiency, effectiveness, and productivity in delivering exceptional outcomes for and enhancing the cybersecurity profiles of all customers.

“Our partnership with GoSecure, which spans two decades, has resulted in many achievements and we’re excited to see that this longstanding and significant partnership continues to expand and evolve so that we can provide our mutual customers with the best security,” noted Nisha Holt, Head of Americas Channel Sales at Check Point. “GoSecure’s strategy aligns with Check Point’s strategic initiatives of acquiring new customers and building ecosystems to keep the world safe from cybersecurity. They earned their 5-star status based on their continued drive for excellence and alignment with our joint objectives of innovation and customer success.”

