Kinaxis Expands in Asia with New System Integrator and Reseller Partnerships

Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, continues to broaden customer value in collaboration with its partner ecosystem by welcoming 12 new System Integrators, Value Added Resellers (VAR) and Referral partners across Asia; bringing the total to 27 Asia-based partners, as well as partners who operate globally, to support the growing region.

“These partnerships in Asia are a critical element of our global growth objectives,” said Conrad Mandala, Senior Vice President Global Partner Organization, Kinaxis. “We selected these firms to extend and augment Kinaxis professional services and product capabilities, providing support and giving our customers new ways to purchase and implement Kinaxis RapidResponse, as well as expand their investment in our leading concurrent planning platform.”

These 12 new partners join Kinaxis PartnerLink, a scalable, dynamic and agile partner program that combines the resources, training and business alignment needed to support a global ecosystem.

Kinaxis has partnered with five new System Integrators in Asia. These new partners range from large, international firms to regionally focused consultancies, each bringing deep supply chain expertise to help customers mature and digitally transform their supply chains:

NTT DATA China Outsourcing was established in 2011 as Japan's base for offshore development in China of the NTT DATA Group, Japan's largest system integrator, providing business solutions to various industries such as manufacturing including automobile, retail and distribution.

MaSyCoDa specializes in Supply Chain Management, IT Consulting and Strategies, Resource Consulting, Managed and Professional Services, Digital Analytics & Automation, and Quality Engineering.

Kobelco Systems is an IT services provider in Japan that inherits “dedication to monozukuri (a Japanese approach to manufacturing) and good quality” from Kobe Steel and “first-class innovation know-how” from IBM Japan.

Risposta Software India Private Limited is a global business partner specializing in providing Supply Chain Solutions for a variety of business verticals across geographies, converting Supply Chain plans into IT and business road maps.

Savic Technologies Private Limited is a global system integrator, offering a unique engagement model to help customers simplify their business processes to achieve business objectives.

The Kinaxis VAR program is a global network and community of Kinaxis partners that is focused on helping joint customers execute their supply chain strategy while having the ability to work start-to-finish with a trusted partner in their geographic region. Selected for their expertise in supply chain and the regions they serve, VARs market, sell, deploy and support Planning One, which leverages the RapidResponse platform:

CEL is a consultancy & technology firm headquartered in Singapore which specializes in Demand & Supply Chain management, providing clients with expertise insights, perspectives and digital solutions in emerging markets.

LG CNS provides comprehensive consulting, system construction and operation services in Korea and around the world with expertise earned from years of large-scale IT project successes.

Active Business Solutions is premier software solutions company focused on helping companies transition into becoming true eBusinesses.

Metanet Global is the largest digital business platform in Korea that supports companies, the government and public agencies to improve their performance and increase global competitiveness through digital transformation.

NTT DATA Taiwan is a top 10 leader in IT and business services, and part of the NTT group of companies with business operations in more than 50 countries. Providing premier professional services from consulting, and system development to business IT outsourcing.

Qualitas provides IT services and IT consulting to deliver high quality and innovative business solutions to customers. PT Kualitas Tekhnologi Asia (Qualitas) has offices in Indonesia (Jakarta & Surabaya), Singapore and Malaysia.

Additionally, Matasma joins as a Referral partner:

Matasma Digital Technologies LLP is a new-age services organization providing consulting and execution services across functional areas around enterprise performance management and business analytics for leading businesses.

