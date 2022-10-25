DataVerify Flood Services® Announces Integration with Baker Hill

PITTSBURGH, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataVerify Flood Services, a leading provider of fast and reliable flood zone determinations, today announced an integration with Baker Hill. DataVerify Flood Services will now be able to offer a suite of products including flood zone determinations, redeterminations, recertifications, and Life-of-Loan tracking through the Baker Hill NextGen® platform.

“This integration has been highly requested and anticipated by our customers,” said DataVerify Flood Services president, Ken Viviano. “Our teams have worked hard to make sure we are providing a best-in-class integration that provides customers with multiple options and products. We anticipate that our customers will be very pleased with the interface and ease of use.”

With decades of experience between both DataVerify Flood Services and Baker Hill, this integration is set up nicely to work on meeting customer needs in a smooth and user-friendly manner. The integration supports new product orders such as basic flood determinations, home equity determinations, and Life-of-Loan tracking as well as upgraded products such as redeterminations, recertifications, and transfers Life-of-Loan tracking.

“We’re excited to release this integration with DataVerify Flood Services,” said John Deignan, CEO and president of Baker Hill. “We strive to bring the best features of the industry to our clients and this partnership allows us to continue that trajectory.”

About DataVerify Flood Services

DataVerify Flood Services provides Flood Zone Determination Services nationwide for lender compliance with National Flood Insurance Program regulatory requirements. Life-of-Loan tracking, census tract data, borrower notices, and aerial map copies make DataVerify Flood Services your single-source for flood zone determinations. DataVerify Flood Services offers state-of-the-art mapping, convenient reporting options and dependable flood zone determinations. Visit our website or email learnmore@dataverifyflood.com for more information.

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is the expert solution for loan origination, portfolio management, and analytics for financial institutions in the United States. The company delivers a single, unified platform with modern solutions to streamline loan origination and portfolio risk management for commercial, small business and consumer lending. The Baker Hill NextGen® platform also delivers sophisticated analytics and marketing solutions that support sound business decisions to mitigate risk, generate growth and maximize profitability.

