International Cannabis Brand Cookies Chooses Berkshire Roots as its Berkshire County Exclusive Retail Partner

PITTSFIELD, Mass. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkshire Roots today announced a partnership with international cannabis brand Cookies to add the Cookies Corner concept inside its flagship medical and adult-use dispensary in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Through its partnership with Cookies, Berkshire Roots will expand the options available to people who are local to Pittsfield and to those who visit The Berkshires on vacation, visiting one of the many art, music or theater venues or have second homes in the area. Berkshire Roots is already well-known as an award-wining cultivator and manufacturer as well as earning the Berkshire Eagles’ “Best of The Berkshires” award four years in a row. In addition, Berkshire Roots’ East Boston location, also an award-winning destination, will carry Cookies products and accessories.

“Berkshire Roots is continuously looking for the best-of-the best to offer our customers,” stated Berkshire Roots CEO, James Winokur. “While we create exceptional products, customers do ask us about carrying other brands and product styles. Cookies is the brand we are asked about the most, so being selected as the exclusive authorized retailer in The Berkshires is a great honor for us and will be greatly appreciated by our customers.”

Customers in The Berkshires and Boston will have access to a wide menu of popular Cookies strains as well as Lemonnade, Minntz and Collins Ave brands available in Massachusetts. Berkshire Roots will also carry a selection of Cookies SF branded accessories and gear which will be available at both retail locations.

“When we consider which retailers will carry our Cookies products and become a Cookies Corner, we look for retail operators that have a proven track record in their local market. Berkshire Roots is that partner for us in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and we are excited to open a Cookies Corner with them,” said Parker Berling, President of Cookies.

The Cookies Corner opened officially on October 24th at the Berkshire Roots Pittsfield, MA cannabis campus. Stop by Halloweed Weekend and check out the Corner, located at 501 Dalton Avenue, Pittsfield, MA. Cookies strains and some accessories will also be available at 253 Meridian Street, East Boston, MA minutes from Logan Airport. To learn more, please visit BerkshireRoots.com

About Cookies

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, and has since expanded to over 50 retail locations in 17 markets across 5 countries. Cookies was named one of America’s Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co, and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit shop.cookies.co/

About Berkshire Roots

Berkshire Roots is one of Massachusetts leading cannabis cultivation and dispensary operators providing craft-grown cannabis from Berkshire County, the highest elevation in the state. The company’s team members in cultivation, extraction lab and infused products are considered amongst the best in the state. Strict quality control and lab testing ensure patients and consumers experience the ultimate cannabis experience no matter the product type. Berkshire Roots branded products are sold in its own dispensaries and throughout dispensaries around the state.

Berkshire Roots is committed to using our voice to end racial injustice within our community and at the national level through its diversity training, hiring practices and donations to related organizations. Learn more at BerkshireRoots.com