Snappy, the Award-Winning Company Known for Reimagining Workplace Gifting, Launches Consumer Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snappy, the award-winning enterprise gifting company announced today the launch of its new consumer platform. This move marks the expansion of Snappy into the $280 billion consumer gifting market and brings the company's highly curated and customizable experience to a new audience ahead of the holiday season.

Named by Inc. as the #1 Fastest-Growing Private Company in the Northeast in 2021 and 2022, Snappy has built a reputation for reimagining workplace gifting and now has its sights set on creating seamless gifting for individuals.

“Today marks a significant milestone for everyone at Snappy as we take another step forward in our vision to become the world’s leading gifting company,” said Hani Goldstein, CEO, and Co-Founder of Snappy. “Seven years ago, Snappy was created with the goal of making it easier and more joyful for everyone to show appreciation, celebrate special moments, and spread smiles through fun, personal gifting experiences. We are proud to play a role in sharing moments of gratitude with all of the people who deserve it most.”

Snappy, which sent more than 2 million gifts last year, is trusted and used by 41% of Fortune 100 companies. With more than 50,000 five-star reviews, Snappy has established a reputation for elevating happiness by helping businesses show appreciation and gratitude to employees. The all-in-one platform combines marketplace technology, personalization, and creativity to deliver an experience that is both simple for the gift giver and fun for the recipient.

Snappy is now sharing that same delight with individuals who are looking for uncomplicated and meaningful ways to celebrate important people in their lives by showing thanks and gratitude, at www.snappygifts.com.

Snappy’s new consumer experience takes the guesswork out of gifting by letting recipients choose from themed collections such as ‘The Techie’, ‘Sports Enthusiast’ and ‘The Chef,’ Snappy’s expert gift curators source top-trending gifts from hundreds of suppliers including the likes of Fly by Jing, Great Jones, Paravel and Theragun.

Here’s how Snappy works:

Gift givers choose a budget ranging from $25 to $500 and select a specially curated and customizable collection of gifts

Recipients instantly receive a personalized notification via email or SMS and are invited to choose their own gift from the collection selected by the gift giver

Gift givers don’t need to worry about shipping. Snappy handles everything by collecting the address from the recipient and arranging delivery

This innovative expansion of Snappy’s suite of offerings is the latest example of the company’s commitment to enhancing the joy of gift-giving. Today’s launch of the consumer-facing platform comes on the heels of the company’s recent addition of Snappy Lite, the self-service solution for small businesses to send gifts to employees and customers.

To try Snappy’s new gift service, visit www.snappygifts.com, or to find out more about Snappy visit www.snappy.com.

About Snappy

Snappy is an award-winning gifting company with platforms that combine fun, personal experiences with advanced technology to take the guesswork out of gifting.

Founded in 2015, Snappy completed a $70M Series C funding round in May of 2021. It was named Inc.’s fastest-growing company in the Northeast in 2021 and 2022 with two-year revenue growth of 5184%.

With over 50,000 five-star reviews, Snappy has become the trusted partner to over 2,500 enterprise customers and has sent millions of gifts worldwide.

Snappy is headquartered in New York City and has a team of more than 300 people across four countries. Snappy is featured on Fortune’s "Best Small & Medium Workplaces," “Best Workplace for Millennials,” and “Best Workplace in Tech” lists. Snappy's stance on diversity and inclusion, its active focus on give-back programs, and its fundamental mission to spread happiness through fun, thoughtful gifts lead the way in unlocking the power of human kindness.