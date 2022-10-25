Movandi Partners with Rakuten Mobile to Expand 5G Millimeter Wave Network Coverage Across Japan

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Movandi, a leader in new 5G RF and millimeter-wave (mmWave) technologies and software, today announced that it is collaborating with Rakuten Mobile to expand 5G outdoor and indoor mmWave network coverage and capacity in Japan by using Movandi’s smart repeater and BeamXR Open-RAN technology.

Movandi’s proprietary mmWave RF chipsets, phased-array antenna and software technology will allow Rakuten Mobile’s 5G mmWave signals to provide coverage beyond the reach of other mmWave approaches while potentially reducing the cost of infrastructure by more than half.

“Rakuten Mobile is thrilled to partner with Movandi, a disruptive innovator. We’ve been much impressed with their core 5G mmWave technology that enables us to extend and deploy our 5G network in Japan cost effectively,” said Tareq Amin, CEO at Rakuten Mobile.

The deployment of 5G mmWave is critical to deliver on the marketing promises of ubiquitous high-speed, low-latency networks, and to meet market capacity demands, which is expected to be depleted in two years with current technologies. 5G mmWave allows leading providers such as Rakuten Mobile to take advantage of the large amount of spectrum resources available in higher bands, enabling them to deliver the world’s fastest multi-gigabit cellular speeds and low latency connectivity. Movandi-powered radios and smart repeaters deliver unmatched performance, cost and size advantages across challenging high-frequency 5G millimeter waves, unlocking the potential for new wireless multi-gigabit communication applications.

“We are very pleased that Rakuten Mobile chose Movandi as a strategic partner to enhance its 5G mmWave network coverage,” said Maryam Rofougaran, CEO and co-founder of Movandi. “Our investments and more than 78 issued patents in chipsets, phased-array MIMO antennas and software have positioned Movandi as the industry’s leading 5G mmWave innovator. Rakuten Mobile is very selective in its choice of partners, so their choice of our technologies is a testament to our unique approach of purpose-built silicon, antennas and software with advanced AI, mesh capabilities and cloud control resulting in significant savings in deployment costs.”

The Movandi platform has a comprehensive portfolio of 5G mmWave products including chipsets, MIMO antennas and software that allow network designers to create smart active repeater solutions that mitigate mmWave technology’s range, line-of-sight and blockage limitations while maintaining robust signal transmission. Movandi’s 5G architecture dramatically improves the way repeater-based systems are designed and fabricated while cutting deployment costs in half, according to Mobile Expert’s Joe Madden. Collectively, the Movandi BeamX platform includes BeamX software, BeamXR smart repeaters, and RF front ends for fixed-wireless CPE, mobile devices, small cells, and open radio access network (Open-RAN) applications.

About Movandi

Movandi is a 5G and beyond RF semiconductor, system, and software technology company enabling a hyperconnected world, broad 5G adoption and AI applications across multiple industries. Movandi is an innovator with 90 patents filed and 74 patents issued optimizing RF chipset performance, size and power efficiency, and dynamic beam forming and beam steering using intelligent algorithms, software and cloud AI and ML. Founded in 2016 by former world-recognized Broadcom RF and SoC pioneers. Movandi powered smart repeaters and technology solve the difficult 5G engineering and economic challenges by speeding up 5G mmWave deployment, extending range, enhancing coverage, penetrating physical barriers in indoor, outdoor and mobile environments, and accelerating large-scale 5G commercialization by significantly reducing capital investment and operating expenses. For more information, go to movandi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.