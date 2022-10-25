Intelinair, Leaf Announce Collaboration Agreement

INDIANAPOLIS & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelinair and Leaf announced today a new collaboration agreement that will more efficiently serve ag retailers and farmers throughout the growing season. In the agreement, Intelinair plans to use Leaf’s API to better serve its customers.

“ Through this collaboration, Intelinair adds more efficiency in integrating with OEM data sets, which allows AGMRI® to provide more robust data analytics and insights to our customers,” said Kevin Krieg, Intelinair’s Director of Business Development. “ This integration allows farmers and ag retailers to more easily access data and track field performance throughout the growing season, which ultimately enables more timely decision making.”

“ We are delighted to have Intelinair join the Leaf ecosystem,” said Bailey Stockdale, CEO and co-founder of Leaf. “ It is exciting when a talented team has a clear understanding of how they can use Leaf to deliver new value to their customers, and that is exactly what we have seen with Intelinair. We’re excited to see how Intelinair continues to support farmers and their trusted advisors and proud of the role we are able to play with Intelinair and their customer base.”

Intelinair will use Leaf’s Field Operations and Field Boundary services to retrieve consistent Field Operations data from external data providers, while also automatically associating that data with the correct Grower, Farm, and Field across each customer’s data sources. Intelinair will then use this data across their applications to enhance their suite of analytic tools and equipping farmers and ag retailers with more robust, timely insights. Data use will follow user permissioning and agreements.

About Intelinair

Intelinair is an automated crop intelligence company that leverages AI and machine learning to model crop performance and identify problems enabling farmers to make improved decisions. The company’s flagship product, AGMRI aggregates and analyzes data including high resolution aerial, satellite, and drone imagery, equipment, weather, scouting, and more to deliver actionable Smart Alerts on specific problems in areas of fields as push notifications to farmers’ smartphones. The proactive alerts on operational issues allow farmers to intervene, preserve yield potential, capture learnings for the next season, and identify conservation opportunities for sustainable farming. Annually Intelinair analyzes millions of acres of farmland, helping growers make thousands of decisions for improved operations and profitability. For more information, follow Intelinair on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and visit agmri.com.

About Leaf

Leaf is food and agriculture's data infrastructure company. Leaf empowers software developers by providing intuitive and reliable tools to build with farm data. By removing the need to build and maintain multiple integrations and related backend infrastructure, we make farm data integrations fast, seamless and standardized with our industry leading API. Learn more at withleaf.io and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

®Trademark of IntelinAir, Inc.