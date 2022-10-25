S&K Aerospace Awarded Logistics and Supply Chain Management Contract by Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

ST. IGNATIUS, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S&K Aerospace, LLC (SKA) has been awarded a prime contract by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Land and Maritime to support U.S. Army vehicle maintenance at Red River Army Depot (RRAD) in Texarkana, Texas. SKA will serve as the Industrial Product-Support Vendor providing bin and line-side delivery of bench stock items for maintenance and production lines.

RRAD specializes in building and rebuilding ground support vehicles used by the military around the world. At RRAD, SKA will perform integrated supply chain services which includes inventory management, parts acquisition, local storage, spot buying, kitting, and other services at high bin fill rates required by DLA.

“Our number one priority is to keep parts ready and available when needed so that depot mechanics and technicians experience zero delays,” said Mike Delaney, SKA VP of Programs. “Efficiency at this stage means the equipment is ready for deployment as soon as possible. We’re excited to partner with DLA and RRAD on this effort.”

This competitive acquisition is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity, three-year base contract, with two two-year option periods, and an estimated ceiling value of $52.1 million.

About S&K Aerospace

SKA is a leading integrated supply chain management prime contractor with customers across the Department of Defense and its Allies. The company is a subsidiary of S&K Technologies, Inc. (SKT), a family of companies owned by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) with headquarters in St. Ignatius, Montana.

The SKT companies serve a global customer base with sophisticated aerospace, logistics, information technology, engineering, construction, and tower/antenna solutions. SKT’s success provides meaningful economic dividends to the 8,000-plus members of the CSKT tribal community, supporting programs involving cultural preservation, language revitalization, services for elders, and other social investments.

