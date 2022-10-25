Southeastern Grocers Donates $500,000 to Fuel Vital Disaster Relief and Recovery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announces the donation of $500,000 to the American Red Cross to support vital emergency assistance, disaster preparedness and relief programs for communities in need. This donation includes $250,000 to SEG’s long-standing partner through the generous contributions of customers and associates during its recent community donation program held in all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The grocer’s charitable arm, the SEG Gives Foundation, donated an additional $250,000 to the organization earlier this year in preparation for hurricane season. Every cent donated will support the Red Cross Disaster Relief in helping families and individuals as they recover from natural disasters through food, shelter, counseling and other needed assistance.

Raymond Rhee, Chief People Officer for Southeastern Grocers, said, “After experiencing Hurricane Ian’s devastating force over our Florida communities, we’ve witnessed firsthand how the American Red Cross provides a lifeline to neighbors in need on the long road to recovery. We are humbled by our customers and associates who generously donated at our registers throughout the five coastal states we serve, and their support allows us to continue to stand with the Red Cross to support their crucial storm recovery and relief programs to strengthen and rebuild our communities when they are most vulnerable.”

Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers and associates throughout the Southeast supported the program by donating $1, $5 or rounding up their grocery bill to the nearest dollar while shopping their local stores during the month of September. Following the vast devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, the donation program was extended through Oct. 18 in Florida stores to further support recovery and rebuilding efforts for affected communities.

Additionally, SEG immediately responded after the storm to ensure its associates and neighbors were taken care of by dispatching mobile pharmacies and providing essentials like bottled water, ice, nonperishable food and cleaning supplies to more than 2,000 Southwest Florida families.

SEG has a long-standing partnership with the Red Cross, a national nonprofit whose mission is to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies through the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.​ Last year, SEG, together with the SEG Gives Foundation and generous customers, donated more than $815,000 to aid and support disaster relief efforts.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About SEG Gives Foundation

SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The SEG Gives Foundation aligns giving with causes that are priorities to the communities SEG serves, including the fight against hunger, support for military service members and their families, relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters and championing belonging, inclusion and diversity by combating social injustice to bridge the gap of inequities faced by many individuals, families and communities. Southeastern Grocers strives to be ingrained in its communities and, through the SEG Gives Foundation, better the lives of its customers and neighbors.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.