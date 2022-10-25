IntelePeer Teams Up with BASE Technology to Train, Mentor and Employ Military Spouses

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IntelePeer, a leading communication technologies provider, is honored to announce its collaboration with BASE Technology – a Wireless Technology Solutions, LLC (WTS) program – a program that addresses a fundamental need for our military families; a meaningful and portable career for military spouses. Today more than 300 spouses have taken the program’s aptitude test, with fourteen spouses securing new technology career opportunities. IntelePeer, an original BASE Technology partner, is leveraging its easy-to-use communications automation platform to provide training to program participants in valuable low- and no-code technology skills.

BASE Technology is the inspiration of a retired United States Marine Corps officer. After spending 20 years in the Marine Corps and more than 25 years in C-level technology positions, this CIO understands and empathizes with the challenges that military spouses face in having a sustainable career where they can continuously grow, advance, and flourish. He also appreciates the need for proficient and conscientious people who can support the technology needs of organizations. The BASE Technology program is an opportunity to meet those technology needs with qualified and trained military spouses.

“As soon as the idea was brought to me, I was ready to go all in. It has been a pleasure working with these individuals from day one,” said Anthony Jett, Chief Executive Officer at WTS. “I am keenly aware of the need for people with technology skills who are also motivated and productive. BASE Technology leverages the untapped potential of these highly focused and driven individuals, equipping them with training and mentorship for consistent and long-term employment throughout and beyond the career of their servicemember.”

BASE Technology brought its vision to fruition by partnering with WTS. With decades of experience in technology, WTS is an ideal home for this newly created program. BASE Technology utilizes a specialized recruiting and screening process to identify potential candidates. Spouses first take an aptitude test – then, under the supervision of a participating company, they learn low-code application development skills over the course of four to six weeks. In the case of IntelePeer, participants are trained on its low- and no-code Marketplace solutions. The idea is to turn spouses into citizen developers who don’t need a coding degree and can work from anywhere.

“We see firsthand the negative effects multiple moves can have on the career of military spouses and decided to assist this underutilized and undervalued part of the population,” continued Jett. “We are grateful for our program participants, particularly IntelePeer – its contributions have helped us capitalize on opportunities in the tech space, which is the perfect sector to build remote and portable careers.”

“IntelePeer is proud to be one of the original program participants of BASE Technology’s incredible initiative,” said Frank Fawzi, chief executive officer at IntelePeer. “We feel strongly about the issue of under-tapped and underemployment among our active military spouses. These are culturally astute and skilled individuals who are excellent at dealing with people from varying backgrounds, yet they often struggle to develop fulfilling careers due to frequent relocations with their servicemember spouse. Thankfully, with the rise of today’s digital nomad and proliferation of new low-code platforms that don’t require programing knowledge, such as IntelePeer Smartflows, military spouses can now foster technical skills allowing them to work anywhere. We encourage customers using our platform and other businesses to join the program and hire such qualified participants.”

BASE Technology also trains spouses on Microsoft, Workday and Salesforce products. The program will add more technologies as additional companies participate. After initial screening, BASE Technology provides paid training and remote positions with companies that allow the military spouse to take their career with them and advance their professional trajectory with each military move. BASE Technology promotes retention among military service members, which directly impacts national security, while helping businesses leverage these spouses as the accelerated training allows participating companies to see rapid time to value.

About BASE Technology

BASE Technology Partners is a Wireless Technology Solutions program and an innovative company that proudly equips consultants with training, employment, client placement and mentorship. Our solution addresses the challenges of underemployment and career longevity among military spouses, giving them the training and tools, they need to excel in the tech industry.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer helps customers communicate better, faster and smarter, through its omnichannel communications platform. Our low code, no code and co-creation options provide customers with simple, easy-to-use tools that can be utilized by anyone and are also accessible through developer APIs. Powering automation through AI and analytics, IntelePeer provides industry-leading time-to-value and rapid time to improved customer experiences with solutions that work seamlessly with existing business software and infrastructure. For more information visit: IntelePeer.com.