Electroninks Enters Into a Contract Manufacturing Agreement with FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electroninks, Inc., the leader in particle-free conductive metal inks and advanced materials, today announced a contract manufacturing (OEM) agreement with FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants Inc. Select Electroninks’ metal complex silver inks will now be manufactured for customers worldwide at Fujifilm’s New Castle, Delaware plant, one of the world’s largest inkjet ink manufacturing facilities.

“Electroninks customers can feel confident in Fujifilm’s experience and capabilities to produce our metal-complex particle-free silver products inks at scale, with the ultimate in quality assurance,” said Melbs LeMieux, co-founder and President of Electroninks. “This relationship positions us well to accommodate our continued growth and to meet the expanding demands of our customers through a proven, world-class global electronics manufacturing supply chain.”

Electroninks’ portfolio of products based on its proprietary particle-free conductive metal inks provides cost-effective, highly-stable and reliable solutions for applications in semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, and medical devices. This agreement enables Electroninks to continue providing semiconductor packaging solutions to a growing roster of valued customers in a faster, more efficient process that addresses the challenges of today's global supply chain ecosystem.

FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants is a manufacturing center of excellence in the FUJIFILM Ink Solutions Group, an experienced inkjet ink and dispersions partner to equipment manufacturers, integrators and ink formulators. The ISO 9001 certified Delaware facility specializes in the manufacture of inkjet inks and pigment dispersions, and is experienced in contract manufacturing of complex ink chemistry.

“Fujifilm is proud to partner with an innovator like Electroninks. Our dedicated expert teams have been working in close collaboration on technology transfer and scale-up of lab formulations to deliver precision manufactured, quality assured inks,” said Melissa Toledo, General Manager, FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants.

Semiconductors are an integral part of virtually every industry today. The semiconductor shortage of 2020 threw a massive wrench into many industries, slowing growth and snarling supply chains. In response, the CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law on August 9th, 2022, by President Biden, sets aside $52.7 billion for research and development and domestic manufacturing of semiconductors.

Now that semiconductor manufacturing will be a key focus domestically, the possibility for faster, more flexible, and less costly manufacturing processes can become a reality. Electroninks’ new collaboration with Fujifilm is key to that, as well as growing new types of advanced manufacturing capabilities and jobs here in the US.

To learn more about Electroninks’ commitment to aiding the goals of the CHIPS Act, click here.

Additional Supporting Quotes

“Developing semiconductor packaging solutions with our high performing materials combined with world-class manufacturing will now become more accessible for our current and future global customers,” said Sima Hannani, Team Lead-Engineer at Electroninks Inc.

"It is a privilege and a pleasure to work with the team at Fujifilm. Their experience and attention to detail have proven to be invaluable as we increase our manufacturing capacity,” said Michael Torre, Senior Process Engineering Manager at Electroninks Inc. ”Our contract manufacturing agreement helps ensure that we deliver the best product possible to our customers."

“Electroninks’ proprietary metal complex inks are a key component in the electronics manufacturing process,” said Serah Thomas, Materials Science Engineer at Electroninks Inc. “An OEM agreement with FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants will help fulfill Electroninks’ vision to enable the products of the future.”

About Electroninks

Electroninks, Inc. provides high-performance, advanced materials that enable technology and manufacturing breakthroughs with our innovative customers to turn promising ideas into profitable new products. The company’s portfolio of products based on its proprietary particle-free conductive metal inks provides cost-effective, highly-stable and reliable solutions for applications in semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, and medical devices. The company is the first to provide particle-free conductive inks in silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper. Electroninks’ novel formulations are ideal for the design and manufacturing of today's smaller, lighter, more highly functional electronic products as well as agile manufacturing and rapid maintenance needs.

Electroninks has forged strategic partnerships with Applied Materials, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Fujifilm, the DoD and other Tier 1 equipment and supply chain partners that allow the company to focus on innovation, while still meeting customers demands for quality, reliability and scale. To date, Electroninks has raised Series A and B funding from firms known for material science development and defense integration including Applied Ventures, InQTel, Band Gap Ventures, ITIC, and M-Ventures. Electroninks is located in Austin, Texas.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants, Inc. is one of several manufacturing companies operating under common management, marketed as FUJIFILM Ink Solutions, an experienced inkjet ink technology partner to equipment manufacturers, integrators and ink formulators. The U.S. plant is specialized in inkjet ink manufacturing, dispersion manufacturing and inkjet ink contract manufacturing. It is one of the world’s largest aqueous inkjet manufacturing facilities. For more information, visit www.fujifilmink.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: https://www.fujifilmholdings.com.