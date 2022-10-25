Newegg and Farmer Boys Join Forces for ‘Breakfast All Flippin’ Day,’ Encouraging Gamers, Livestreamers and PC Builders to Eat Breakfast During the Day to Gain Energy

Newegg employees Jeremy Threat and Tori Vasquez (from left) enjoy an afternoon breakfast at Farmer Boys. Newegg and Farmer Boys are teaming up for "Breakfast All Flippin' Day," a co-marketing campaign to promote the fast casual restaurant chain's all-day breakfast menu for gamers, livestreamers and PC builders. (Graphic: Newegg)

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. & RIVERSIDE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, and Farmer Boys®, the Southern California-based fast casual restaurant chain known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, are teaming up for “Breakfast All Flippin’ Day,” a co-marketing campaign that encourages gamers, PC builders and livestreamers to power and repower their day by eating Farmer Boys breakfast menu items throughout the day.

The first meal of the day is known to provide energy to focus on important projects and accomplish goals. Newegg and Farmer Boys are promoting breakfast items to be enjoyed throughout the day to provide energy and focus, rather than limiting these foods to the morning.*

Newegg joined forces with Farmer Boys to get its customers excited about the restaurant chain’s all-day breakfast menu because Newegg’s customers pursue and enjoy all-day activities that require intense concentration and precise hand-eye coordination. Farmer Boys customers will become aware of the campaign through menu board signs both inside restaurants and at drive-throughs.

For details, see the campaign on Farmer Boys’ website: https://www.farmerboys.com/

Newegg’s collaboration with Farmer Boys is an opportunity for Newegg to show support to one of the largest regional fast casual restaurant chains in the southwestern United States and to expand its customer base. As an e-commerce only brand, Newegg is also able to achieve brand promotion out of home at Farmer Boys restaurants.

As part of the campaign, Newegg and Farmer Boys are offering a “Breakfast All Flippin’ Day” sweepstakes for Farmer Boys’ Very Important Farmer (VIF) Loyalty Club members. VIF members have opportunities to win Newegg gift cards through the sweepstakes. No purchase necessary to enter or win. See terms and conditions: https://www.farmerboys.com/all-flippin-day

“Gaming and fast casual food have had a symbiotic connection for decades. As both Farmer Boys customers and breakfast enthusiasts, we wanted to team up to create some fun around PC gamers and breakfast,” said Eric Wein, Director of Public Relations for Newegg. “Our customers get hungry when they’re engaged in intense, hours-long online gaming sessions or when they’re livestreaming, so ordering delicious breakfast items from Farmer Boys during the day makes sense.”

About Farmer Boys

Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and colossal onion rings™. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California, Nevada, and Arizona. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, visit Newegg.com.

Cautionary Statement

* The information and recommendations contained herein shall not be construed as medical or nutritional advice. You are ultimately responsible for all decisions pertaining to your health and each individual’s dietary needs and restrictions are unique to the individual. Please consult your health care provider regarding any diet and health-related decisions.