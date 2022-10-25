Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office to Deploy Officer Experience Platform ‘Command Cloud’ from GUARDIAN RFID

MAPLE GROVE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GUARDIAN RFID, a global leader in inmate tracking systems for more than 17 years, announced today that Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office will deploy Command Cloud, the world’s first officer experience platform (OXP) to optimize its care, custody, and control mission-set. Recently launched, Command Cloud uses the most sophisticated computer vision, RFID, facial recognition, machine learning, and mobile technologies on the market.

The sheriff’s office will deploy several new technologies across Santa Clara County’s correctional facilities including:

Mission Command - providing real-time, native cloud situational awareness and cloud reporting.

Operational Intelligence - the diagnostic analytics layer of the Command Cloud to pinpoint inmate management performance in virtually every functional area.

Mobile Command XR - the most widely used mobile inmate tracking system in the world, uses machine learning to identify predictable patterns of correctional officer behavior to improve safety and security outcomes for officers and inmates.

“The sheriff’s office is very pleased that this item was passed by the County Board of Supervisors,” said Sergeant Russell Davis of Santa Clara County. “This advanced RFID technology will help to ensure that each inmate receives the fundamental care to which they are legally entitled. It will also provide essential data to help management ensure appropriate program time for each inmate, as well as provide for overall safety and security within the facility.”

Santa Clara County will deploy Command Cloud at its Main Jail North in San Jose and its Elmwood Jail in Milpitas, totaling more than 4,250 inmates. GUARDIAN RFID technology is already being used in California by the Los Angeles Police Department Jail System and counties throughout the state.

“The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is a world-class law enforcement agency, and GUARDIAN RFID is thrilled to be part of Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office’s digital imperative,” said Ken Dalley, Chief Warrior, GUARDIAN RFID. “Command Cloud will provide the common operating picture (COP) Santa Clara County has long pursued to maximize their entire team’s real-time awareness and collaboration capabilities at every level.”

ABOUT SANTA CLARA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is located in San Jose, the heart of Silicon Valley. The jail is divided into Main Jail North and Main Jail South. The Santa Clara County Custody Division is the fifth largest jail system in California, and among the 20 largest systems in the United States. Their jail is among the 100 systems nationwide with an inmate population of more than 1,000. In 2015, the average daily population for the Santa Clara County Correctional facilities was approximately 3,638 inmates a day. The Custody Bureau consists of several divisions: Main Jail Facility, Elmwood Correctional Facility, Custody Administrative Services, Jail Reforms, Support Services, and Compliance.

ABOUT GUARDIAN RFID

GUARDIAN RFID is a public safety technology company whose mission is to protect America’s Thin Gray Line: the 480,000 correctional officers protecting our nation’s jails and prisons. They help officers better execute the care, custody and control mission-set through modern cloud, mobile, RFID, and AI technologies that enable real-time situational awareness. Learn more at guardianrfid.com or connect with them across their social media channels: YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.