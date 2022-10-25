Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union Selects Mahalo Banking to Modernize Digital Platform

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spartanburg, S.C.-based Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union (Carolina Foothills) has selected Mahalo Banking, a CUSO that provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions, to optimize its digital banking presence and enable greater self-service functionality for members.

Servicing the underserved Northwest South Carolina communities of Spartanburg, Greenville and Gaffney, Carolina Foothills has assets of $192 million, as well as six branches and over 18,000 members. The credit union recognized the need to modernize its antiquated digital banking services after receiving numerous member requests for system updates. As Carolina Foothills sought a new provider, they intended to offer members greater autonomy in their account management and establish an omnichannel presence across their online and mobile applications. Leveraging Mahalo’s digital banking platform has enabled the credit union to launch several new self-service capabilities including a streamlined login reset process and credit card lock options to ensure 24/7 protection, as well as mobile access to loan and membership applications.

“Our banking system was outdated, forcing members to rely heavily on our staff for several account functions. We wanted to explore technology that could enable us to modernize our digital presence, match capabilities of larger institutions and offer members greater independence – Mahalo offered forward-thinking functionality and visual appeal we needed to accomplish that,” said Terri Hendrix, Vice President of Engagement at Carolina Foothills FCU. “Providing access to self-serve options allows us to grant members the convenience they desire, while also giving our team additional availability to assist in specialized interactions that strengthen our members’ financial wellness.”

Mahalo’s platform is ideal for use by credit unions of all asset sizes and offers service-driven digital banking capabilities that enable institutions to retain and grow their membership, as well as effectively compete with streamlined solutions. Credit unions leveraging the digital platform experience intuitive features that strengthen member engagement and improve the banking experience. Mahalo’s platform effectively delivers robust performance quality, strong reliability and modernized usability through deep integrations into credit union cores and streamlined third-party integrations.

“Mahalo’s credit union focus strongly encourages us to be confident in their ability to effectively meet our needs and act as a strategic collaborator. Mahalo worked diligently during the implementation process to ensure a smooth and seamless transition for our members and team. The Mahalo team is highly responsive any time we require guidance and never fails to provide the strong service, dedicated connection and support we hoped to receive from a trusted digital banking partner,” Hendrix said.

The Mahalo platform is designed by credit union industry natives and is uniquely positioned to address common pain points experienced by credit unions and their members. Strong security enhancements are at the forefront of the platform’s architecture, granting credit unions the capability to efficiently safeguard their members from fraud risk. The platform strategically delivers a cohesive omni-channel design that offers members a seamless mobile and online banking services experience across all platforms.

“As the digital banking experience is incredibly important to today’s members, many credit unions are challenged to elevate their platform functionality to better accommodate modern banking expectations. Members are asking for greater service enhancements from their banking providers, and meeting these demands often requires credit unions to implement a considerable shift in their platform functionality,” said Denny Howell, Chief Operating Officer of Mahalo. “Carolina Foothills is among several credit unions we proudly serve as a forward-looking partner to effectively optimize their digital banking capabilities and drive their institutions into the future.”

About Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union

Established in 1960, Carolina Foothills is a financial cooperative, as well as a certified Community Development Financial Institution, dedicated to promoting financial literacy. As a Minority Depository Institution, Carolina Foothills predominantly serves low-income individuals. With over 18,000 members who have more than $192 million in assets, the credit union serves members through branches in Spartanburg, Greenville and Gaffney. For more information on Carolina Foothills, visit www.carolinafoothillsfcu.coop or call (800) 922-4403.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo Banking is feature-rich and price competitive to help all credit unions achieve a technology advantage in the marketplace.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.