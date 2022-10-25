OOt Social partners with Sryas to help people connect better IRL through the first social map of communities

OOt beta is here. Get OOt and see the social world in Austin, Miami and Toronto your way, in real time.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emerging startup OOt Social has set out to innovate the way people and businesses find communities, and deals, through a live and interactive social map. The platform is being developed in partnership with Sryas, a leading global technology company specialized in data, advanced analytics, software development, application modernization, and systems integration.

OOt Social aims to change the way people connect in real life (IRL), showing users a real-time data visualization of the social world around them – a new way to experience their city and an easier way to meet new people who share similar interests.

“We knew there had to be a better way to connect in real life. The founding team spent several months researching the problem, and there’s strong evidence that many are feeling disconnected, lonely, and crave community – not just online, but more so in person,” said Thyagi DeLanerolle, CEO and Co-Founder of OOt Social. “We are excited and grateful to co-create and co-innovate the future of social with Sryas. Together, we are formidable.”

The OOt Social platform places your city’s experiences at your fingertips. OOt members can search and connect with over 80 communities, find popular hangout spots, and discover deals from establishments around them.

The app also helps establishments attract new customers and increase foot traffic. Independent restaurants and the like can easily engage their community by sharing promotions and tailored experiences through the platform’s API architecture.

“We are thrilled to be hyper-collaborating with OOt. A team of fearless innovators who have come together to help solve one of the biggest loneliness epidemics of our lifetime,” said George Alifragis, COO of Sryas. “Loneliness is more lethal than obesity. It’s more lethal than smoking. Together we are building the B2B2C social map platform of the future by leveraging emerging technology, a scalable architecture, and the power of data. The goal is simple, yet profound: make social social again.”

OOt Social is currently in its open beta phase and live across Toronto, Miami, and Austin. Visit https://ootsocial.com/ to download the OOt app today.

About OOt Social

OOt Social is the first map platform to show live data based on community preferences, empowering users through community engagement, while supporting the growth of local businesses.

About Sryas

Sryas is a global technology company specialized in data, advanced analytics, software development, application modernization, and systems integration. Our diverse teams hyper-collaborate with ambitious organizations to help accelerate their data, product, and technology roadmaps.