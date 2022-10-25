Bravura Security and Moran Technology Consulting to Host Cybersecurity Strategy Workshop at EDUCAUSE 2022

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The higher education sector has been a popular target of cyberattacks, highlighting just how vulnerable these institutions are. In April, final exams were canceled at Austin Peay State University due to a ransomware attack. Last year, Howard University was breached and is now honoring the anniversary with a particularly meaningful cybersecurity awareness campaign. More awareness and security tactics are needed in higher education.

Bravura Security will co-host a workshop with Moran Technology Consulting Tue. Oct. 25 from 1-4 p.m. MT, ahead of this year’s EDUCAUSE Annual Conference, to offer guidance on how to generate an identity and access management and governance assessment while also developing a roadmap that protects your institution. Bravura Security will also have a presence at booth #913 for the entirety of the conference, including a networking reception Wed. Oct. 26 from 3-5 p.m. MT.

“We have seen how at risk school districts, colleges, and universities across the country are to cyberattacks,” said Nick Brown, CEO at Bravura Security. “These institutions need to be armed with effective identity security practices and gain expertise so they can defend against this rising threat. Our workshop offers a 10-step assessment and helps leaders develop a security plan to reduce their risk and create a roadmap to a stronger security posture.”

Registration for the workshop is currently full, but participants can join a waitlist or stop by on the day of the event. Conference attendees that can’t join the workshop can still book a mini-workshop during the conference to gain insight on identity access management (IAM) and identity governance administration (IGA) programs for their institutions.

“Hackers have colleges and universities in the crosshairs, but these institutions are largely not resilient enough,” said Scott Weyandt, Vice President of Information Security at Moran Technology Consulting. “With thousands of new students joining each semester at the same time, higher education has a unique IAM challenge that most businesses don’t face. They need unique solutions to keep them well-protected from attacks.”

Find out how the Bravura Security Fabric can benefit your institution, discuss challenges seen across various organizations, and book a meeting at booth #913. Airbrush artists will also be set up at the booth, designing custom water bottles for those who stop by.

Learn more about Bravura Security’s presence at the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference.

About Bravura Security, Inc.

Bravura Security, an analyst-recognized leader formerly known as Hitachi-ID, delivers decades of experience and the industry's only single Identity, Privileged Access, Password and Passwordless management platform, the Bravura Security Fabric. This end-to-end platform offers users a robust and frictionless security experience, governance and compliance checks, and streamlined service-level agreements via a single platform, which further decreases overall risk and lowers total cost of ownership for deployment and administration.

About Moran Technology Consulting

Moran Technology Consulting (MTC) is a leading IT consulting firm, serving higher education, K-12 and public sector clients in the U.S. and around the world. MTC provides Identity and Access Management (IAM) assessments, strategic planning, roadmaps, platform evaluation, and implementation services and have worked with over 300 universities, university systems, and colleges. The MTC IAM Assessment Framework builds upon international standards to enable institutions of higher education to build transformative IAM programs and identity focused cybersecurity solutions. MTC is highly experienced, vendor independent, and driven to achieve outstanding client satisfaction.