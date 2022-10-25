Iron Bow Technologies Selected to Support VA’s $650M Accelerating VA Innovation and Learning Program

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iron Bow Technologies, the leading technology solutions provider to government, healthcare and commercial markets, has been awarded a five-year contract from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to deliver transformative healthcare solutions that advance VHA’s mission of providing world-class care to our nation’s Veterans.

The Accelerating VA Innovation and Learning (AVAIL) contract, with a value of $650M, was released under the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Healthcare Innovation and Learning (OHIL). The program will focus on innovative prototypes in precision medicine, advanced manufacturing, digital care solutions, immersive and extended reality solutions, and AI/ML that will continue to transform the way care is delivered and received.

Iron Bow Healthcare Solutions attributes its demonstrated success developing and integrating emerging technologies in VA for over 12 years as one of the reasons for selection under the AVAIL program.

“We are eager to expand our support of VA’s mission through thoughtful innovation,” said Angie Stevens, Chief Strategy Officer of Iron Bow Healthcare Solutions. “Like VA, we believe true innovation in healthcare results in scalable delivery models with measurable improvements in cost, quality and provider and veteran satisfaction.”

Iron Bow’s AVAIL program team includes an esteemed advisory board with health and technology leadership across the public and private sector and a team of small and large business partners who collectively bring deep expertise across all facets of healthcare delivery. Their ‘Veteran First’ mantra will help lead this team to success.

About Iron Bow Healthcare Solutions

Iron Bow Healthcare Solutions is at the forefront of digital health transformation and continues to develop, implement, manage, manufacture, and support solutions across the care continuum. Our extensive industry and clinical workflow knowledge combined with technology expertise empower clients to deliver enhanced patient outcomes. We partner closely with our clients from consulting to implementation so they can provide patients with better access to care. For more information, please visit www.ironbowhealthcare.com.