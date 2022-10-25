Andersen Global Strengthens Slovakian Presence with Leading Law Firm

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global continues to extend its reach into Slovakia through a Collaboration Agreement with law firm CLS Čavojský & Partners, complementing the organization’s existing tax capabilities in the country.

CLS Čavojský & Partners, founded in 2006, is led by Managing Partner Peter Čavojský and operates out of Bratislava. The team of professionals provides full-service capabilities in corporate, labor, banking and insurance, competition, insolvency, real estate, compliance, public procurement and intellectual property rights. The firm is also consistently recognized by The Legal 500 and IFLR 1000.

“Over the years, our firm has been acknowledged as a leading law firm due to our client-focused approach and deep understanding of our clients’ needs,” Peter said. “Collaborating with the like-minded individuals of Andersen Global strengthens our firm’s growth trajectory as we continue to extend our global reach and capabilities to provide seamless service throughout the region and globally.”

“Peter and his team have consistently demonstrated their dedication to stewardship and best-in-class service, which will allow them to build strong working relationships with the member and collaborating firms in the region,” added Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “Our collaboration with CLS Čavojský & Partners enhances our global organization’s coverage as we continue to deliver integrated service globally.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 12,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 380 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.