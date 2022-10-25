Crest Helps Spooky Season Fans Brush Off the Sunday Scaries This Halloween Eve

To kick off the spooky season with a smile, Crest teamed up with Olympian, mom and lifestyle creator Shawn Johnson, to share her tips and tricks for Halloween prep. (Photo: Business Wire)

To ensure Halloween fans are stocked up on last-minute trick-or-treating essentials, Crest is offering up to $3 off best-selling toothpastes at select national retailers online. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--We’ve all experienced the Sunday Scaries, it’s the dreaded feeling that hits right before a Monday when there is still a laundry list of tasks to be done before the new week. The Sunday Scaries are hitting an all-time high, with 78 percent of millennials and Gen Z’ers experiencing it*, and they’re about to get even more frightful.

This year, Halloween falls on a Monday, making October 30th quite possibly the scariest Sunday of 2022. But have no fear – Crest has your night-before Halloween routine covered – whether that’s making sure your teeth are protected from all the candy eating, or helping you get ready to smile big on the spookiest night of the year.

To ensure Halloween fans are stocked up on last-minute trick-or-treating essentials, the #1 Toothpaste Brand in America is offering up to $3 off best-selling toothpastes, including the newest Crest Densify lineup. Shoppers can redeem the offer by visiting select national retailer websites, now through October 30.

“With products for every smile, Crest has night-before-Halloween routines covered, so your teeth are protected from all the treats to come,” said Carlos Quintero, P&G Vice President, Oral Care North America. “We want to show everyone just how healthy it is to smile on the spookiest night of the year!”

To kick off the spooky season with a smile, the brand teamed up with Olympian, mom and lifestyle creator Shawn Johnson, to share her tips and tricks for Halloween prep.

“On a typical Sunday at our house, the Sunday Scaries set in during the afternoon as we plan out all of our tasks for the upcoming week. This year with Halloween on a Monday, we’ll be feeling more than the Sunday Scaries – 4pm will truly be the ‘Witching Hour’ with even more to prep for!” said Shawn Johnson. “Thankfully, I’ll be ahead of the game with must-dos already checked off my list, including having Crest on hand to make sure my whole family’s smiles are covered so they can enjoy all the fun – and candy – that comes with the festivities.”

Shawn Johnson’s Top Tips for Brushing off the Halloween Eve Sunday Scaries:

Beat the Costume Chaos: If your kids are anything like mine, you’ve probably spent hours and hours figuring out their can’t-live-without costume, only to have them decide they don’t like it last minute. Not anymore! I’ve learned to lay out costumes the night before to eliminate any surprises and build up excitement for the following day. Protect Your Teeth From Creepy Cavities: My best trick for enjoying treats without fear of creepy cavities? Make teeth brushing a fun Halloween Eve activity! It may sound silly, but we’ll turn on Halloween tunes, dance around in the bathroom as a family and brush the scaries away. Halloween prep is hectic, but knowing that Crest toothpaste has my whole family covered means I can smile a little brighter on the spookiest night of the year. My personal favorite toothpaste is new Crest Densify, which helps extend the life of my teeth so I can keep smiling for many Halloweens to come. Map Out Your Trick-Or-Treating Plan: Let’s be real, everyone knows that one house on the block that gives out the full-size candy bars. Maybe you visit that house first, or maybe you’d rather skip the long line of treat-hungry trick-or-treaters – either way, plan out your route the night before, and coordinate with other families to make the night-of a breeze. It will also be important to decide ahead of time who will be staying behind at the house to distribute candy, and who will be taking the kids out – we take turns at our house! Prepare the Candy Cauldron: It may seem small, but being able to check off as many to-dos as possible on Halloween Eve allows me be as present as possible for my family on Halloween night. I always fill the treat bowl the night before and set it by the door with extra candy bags on hand for easy refills. Make Night-Before Prep a Game: The Johnson Easts do not mess around when it comes to Halloween, so I like to get the whole family involved in prep – from my husband to the littles, everyone can help! I’ll encourage my daughter to see how clean she can get her teeth before all the candy eating, or challenge my husband to get the décor up and candy bowl filled in 10 minutes or less. It’s a little tricky – and a lot of fun – to make the day before Halloween a fun family task and an extension of the spooky holiday!

Turn the Sunday Scaries into Sunday smiles with Crest and show us your Halloween Eve routine by tagging @Crest on social.

