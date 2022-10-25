Executive Office of the President Selects Empower AI for $16 Million Contract

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empower AI (formerly NCI Information Systems), a leading provider of artificial intelligence and other technologies to U.S. government agencies, today announced that it has won a five-year recompete task order to support the Executive Office of the President / Office of Management and Budget with critical IT support services, including automation tools that support the federal budget process. The hybrid fixed-price task order has an estimated value of $16.9 million if all options are exercised.

“ We are pleased to continue our support of this important mission to help the U.S. government prepare the annual budget,” said Paul Dillahay, president and CEO of Empower AI. “ With enhanced technology and new automation capabilities, this critical process will be more efficient and secure for the American people.”

Through this task order, Empower AI will provide overall support to the federal budget process, helping to maintain existing application systems, and upgrade, enhance and modernize existing application systems to achieve a comprehensive set of integrated data and application systems capable of supporting many related functions throughout OMB's organizational units.

Additionally, Empower AI will continue its code modernization efforts that will result in the elimination of unnecessary technical debt, significantly increased overall maintainability of the system, and a robust application knowledge management capability for system users.

This contract expands Empower AI’s support of the EOP, in which the company has provided IT services for more than 30 years.

About Empower AI

Empower AI is AI for government. Empower AI gives federal agency leaders the tools to elevate the potential of their workforce with a direct path for meaningful transformation. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Empower AI leverages three decades of mission experience solving complex challenges in Health, Defense, and Civilian missions. Their proven Empower AI Platform provides a practical, sustainable path for clients to achieve transformation that is true to who they are, what they do, and how they work, with the resources they have. The result is a government workforce that is exponentially more creative and productive. For more information visit www.empower.ai.