Edtech leader Otus announces partnership with Salem School District

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Otus, a leader in K-12 student-growth edtech, announced today its partnership with Salem School District, a public school district located in Salem, Wisconsin. The partnership signifies Otus’ support of Salem School District’s initiatives, including standards-based grading, data-driven instruction, and equitable access to education.

“I can’t say enough about how supportive the entire Otus team is. They are amazing,” said Vicki King, District Administrator for Salem School District. “As soon as our principals saw Otus, they compared it to what they were using and said ‘This is a no-brainer. Currently, we can’t do half of the things that we want to – and Otus does everything and more.’”

Since its launch in 2016, Otus has been used by educators to optimize learning and help accelerate student growth for over 1 million students at more than 2,500 schools in 200 districts nationwide. The all-in-one platform saves educators time by integrating traditional and standards-based grading, assessments, progress monitoring, data-informed instruction, and more. Otus is committed to bringing the same results to the educators and over 900 students at Salem School District.

“Otus is proud to partner with Salem School District and excited to support the educators and students they serve, ”said Deepak Karandikar, CEO of Otus. “We are committed to helping K-12 schools across the country optimize instruction and improve student outcomes, and this new partnership allows us to do just that for nearly 1,000 more students.”

About Otus

Otus significantly improves the way we support the whole child by providing an all-in-one platform for educators to collect, analyze, and use student data to ensure every child – no matter their learning level or background – is on a trajectory to achieve their true potential. Otus was created and built for teachers, by teachers. It saves educators time through the streamlined integration of assessment, performance tracking, and third-party data, while its gradebook and dashboard reports make it easy for teachers, administrators, and families to understand each student’s growth. Today, Otus is used by over 240 K-12 districts and schools and has delivered improved results for more than 1 million learners. Learn more at Otus.com.