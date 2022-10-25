LegalShield Named First Legal Benefit Offering for Benefitfirst

ADA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPLSI, parent company of LegalShield and IDShield, and Benefitfirst, a private, cloud-based benefits management platform, today announced a partnership to provide legal and identity protection benefits to Benefitfirst’s network of employers and brokers. In the evolving workplace landscape, employers and brokers are looking for ways to add value to employee benefit packages and provide employees greater peace of mind.

Benefitfirst’s network, including 2,500 employers, one million employees and their families, and 220 broker partners, will have access to affordable and comprehensive legal and identity theft protection options through LegalShield and IDShield employee benefit plans. Through the preferred partnership, setup and ongoing administration costs will be waived providing cost savings to employers.

“We are excited to partner with LegalShield to bring an innovative new benefit offering to our clients and producer partners,” said Steve Lunceford, President of Benefitfirst. “Benefitfirst was founded to provide streamlined administration and innovation to employers and their benefits program. Adding LegalShield to our administrative portfolio continues this focus on employer centric innovation solutions.”

Benefitfirst is a robust benefits eligibility management tool that audits and transmits millions of eligibility updates to hundreds of carriers and vendors each year. With a focus on saving employers time and money, Benefitfirst uses an auditing system to provide accurate eligibility and enrollment data. Combining enrollment, billing solutions, routine audits, and more gives employers hard and soft dollar savings across the benefits program. The addition of legal and identity theft protection rounds out employee benefit options to create a holistic employee wellness offering.

“Together, we will be able to improve the lives of millions of employees,” said Tom von Jess, National Sales Director for LegalShield and IDShield. “Everyone deserves access to a lawyer to help them navigate through life and be ready for anything. We’re helping to give employees peace of mind knowing they’re protected and supporting employers with a comprehensive offering.”

Unlike other legal service providers, LegalShield features an extensive lawyer network where members have full access to immediate legal counsel to assist with a range of personal legal matters including Will preparation and estate planning, traffic tickets, contract and document reviews, leasing disputes and agreements, and more. IDShield provides identity theft solutions, privacy, and reputation management services to members and their families. The plan includes comprehensive monitoring across personal and business financial information, a $1 million protection policy, and access to consultation services by licensed private investigators to restore any fraudulent activity.

LegalShield members pay an average of $300 per year versus the average hourly attorney fee of $110 to $350 per hour. IDShield protects members from identity-theft losses which can range from a few hundred dollars to thousands of dollars.

LegalShield is the first legal benefit to be offered by Benefitfirst, and both LegalShield and IDShield are available on an employer-paid, voluntary basis and can be implemented independently or as a package. Learn more about LegalShield and IDShield plans for individuals, families, and businesses.

About Benefitfirst

Benefitfirst is a private, cloud-based benefits eligibility management product that automates and supports an employer's complete benefits cycle with an unmatched focus on accuracy. Customized to each client and each employee, Benefitfirst is business rules driven and includes routine exports to carriers/TPAs and standard weekly audits – ensuring an eligibility accuracy. Benefitfirst also significantly reduces administration time by as much as 80%. www.benefitfirst.com

About PPLSI

A champion of equal access to justice and security, PPLSI has provided individuals, families, businesses, and employers with the tools and services needed to live a just and secure life for 50 years. Under PPLSI, our consumer brand, LegalShield, is disrupting the legal services industry by giving everyone the resources and tools to affordably find their justice. We are transforming the traditional way of receiving legal guidance and services and providing qualified, trusted attorneys and law firms in the palm of your hands. Our security brand, IDShield, specializes in privacy and reputation management and protects your online data and information. To learn more about PPLSI and our brands and products that currently improve and empower 4.5 million individuals and 140,000 businesses across North America, visit PPLSI.com, LegalShield.com and IDShield.com.