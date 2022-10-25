Xilam Animation: Increase in Resources Allocated to the Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Xilam Animation (ISIN Code: FR0004034072, Symbol: XIL), and Natixis ODDO BHF SCA signed, on October 21st 2022, a first amendment to the liquidity and monitoring contract signed on December 6th 2021, relating to ordinary shares admitted to trading on Euronext Paris, in accordance with AMF decision n ° 2021-01 of 22nd June 2021 establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities under accepted market practice.

Within the limit of the AMF decision n ° 2021-01 of 22nd June 2021, Xilam Animation decides to increase the resources of the liquidity contract by:

€ 250 000 (two hundred and fifty thousand euros)

The position after contribution of these new resources on October 24, 2022, will be:

8 902 shares

€ 377 201,05 (Three hundred seventy seven thousand two hundred one point five)

About Xilam

As a major player in the animation industry, Xilam is an integrated studio founded in 1999 that creates, produces and distributes original programmes in more than 190 countries for children and adults, broadcast on television and on SVoD (Netflix, Disney+, Amazon, NBC Universal, etc.) and AVoD (YouTube, Facebook, etc.) platforms. With a global reputation for creativity and its capacity for innovation, an editorial and commercial expertise at the forefront of its industry, Xilam is positioned as a key player in a fast-growing market. Each year, Xilam, builds on its real successes and capitalises on powerful historical brands (Oggy and the Cockroaches, Zig & Sharko, Chicky, etc.) and new brands (Oggy Oggy in the pre-school sector, Mr. Magoo, Trico, etc.) which are consolidating and expanding a significant catalogue of more the 2,700 episodes and 3 feature films including the Oscar-nominated I Lost My Body. Xilam has unique GCI skills. Xilam employs more than 500 people, including 400 artists, across its studios in Paris, Lyon, Angoulême and Hô-Chi-Minh in Vietnam. Xilam is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B - PEA - SRD long Eligibility