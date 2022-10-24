Customer First Deliveries with UTEX Distribution Centers

UTEX XLH® SUPERGOLD® Packing is the Gold Standard of high performance for Well Service, Stimulation and Pumping Applications. Learn how the SUPERGOLD® Fabric Reinforced Pressure Rings and the XLH® X-Tended Life Header Ring perform to help reduce pump maintenance costs and minimize non-productive time.

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Utex Industries, Inc. announces the grand opening of new Distribution Centers built to support the company’s growing well service packing and engineered sealing solution products. These facilities will improve delivery speed and enhance customer service while providing additional operating capacity and stock inventory.

Utex now operates four primary distribution centers in Washington, PA; Greeley, CO; Odessa, TX, and Pleasanton, TX.

“The addition of stocking distribution centers to support our growing portfolio of brands and customers is an important strategic investment for the company,” said Piotr Galitzine, President & CEO at Utex Industries, Inc.

On October 20th, the Odessa, Texas facility had its Grand Opening where Utex invited their customers to come celebrate and see all the new inventory in stock. The remaining three locations will officially open before the end of November.

For more information on Utex Industries, Inc., visit www.utexind.com.

About Utex

Utex is a market-leading manufacturing business headquartered in Houston, Texas. Utex operates multiple manufacturing, distribution, and technical sales facilities in the United States and abroad with approximately 650 employees. Utex’s innovative, custom-engineered products support a diverse customer base including oil and gas, industrial, mining, and water end markets.